Confident Will Levis OK competing for Titans' backup QB spot

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis was all smiles when he spoke to the media for the first time since being placed on injured reserve last year before training camp.

He was confident, too, and adamantly believes he's "a dang good quarterback."

Levis is entering his fourth season but has a much different approach to football after being away from the game for a full season for the first time since second grade.

"I'm just focused on having fun," Levis said Saturday. "I needed that time, not just physically, but just mentally to calm the nervous system. Where I'm at mentally is in a much healthier place than it's ever been. I feel like I worked a lot for other people's approval in the beginning of my career. And whereas I'm just trying to be the best version of me at this point."

Titans coach Robert Saleh said Levis will get every opportunity to compete for the backup spot, adding that "he's doing a really nice job competing his butt off and asking the right questions in meetings and trending in the right direction."

Tennessee signed veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year, $10.5 million contract before the season. Trubisky is a proven backup with experience working in offensive coordinator Brian Daboll's system with the Buffalo Bills.

Trubisky got most of the reps behind starter Cam Ward during team periods Saturday.

Levis said he's not worried about getting limited opportunities and is instead focused on being ready whenever his number is called.

"I'm just trying to make the most of every opportunity that I get," Levis said. "I can't control the reps that I get. I have the opportunity to work with guys that are really fighting for a roster position now and trying to bring them along and make as many opportunities for them as much as I'm making opportunities for me."

Levis posted 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024, the last time he saw the football field. The Titans finished with a 3-14 record that set them up to select Ward with the top pick last year. Levis admitted he could have played better but thinks he has improved since then despite not attempting a single pass last season.

The improvement has been mental, according to Levis. Instead of suppressing emotions, Levis now addresses them and has learned to "work through some things" that he hadn't been able to process through in the past. As a result, Levis feels he's in a better place to handle the rigors that come with playing quarterback in the NFL and is confident in his ability to lead a franchise.

"I know I've put the tape out there already that I'm a dang good quarterback in this league and I'm even better than I ever have been," Levis said. "There are not 32 quarterbacks in this league better than me. I know that for sure."