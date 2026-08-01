Ex-All Pro LB Devin White joins Lions on 1-year deal

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The Detroit Lions are signing former All-Pro linebacker Devin White to a one-year deal, the team announced Saturday.

White is a veteran who looks to help the Lions defense after rookie linebacker Jimmy Rolder left practice early on Friday to be evaluated for a leg injury.

The former Raider last season started in all 17 games for the first time since 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His production, however, was up-and-down. White finished with a career-high 174 tackles, plus 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble. He is the 13th player in NFL history (since 1994) to record at least 170 tackles in a single season. He recorded at least 10 tackles in eight games.

Still, White struggled with missed tackles and coverage breakdowns. In 503 coverage snaps, White gave up 62 catches for 498 yards, two touchdowns, an 82.7% completion rate and a passer rating of 97.7 on 75 targets.

White, 28, was drafted by the Buccaneers with the fifth overall pick of the 2019 draft. He spent five seasons with the Buccaneers and collected 566 tackles and 23 sacks in 76 career games. He played a big role in helping the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl in 2020 when he posted 140 tackles and nine sacks. White was a Pro Bowl selection in 2021.

After his final season in Tampa Bay in 2023, White signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles but was later released after being inactive for the first four games of the 2024 campaign. Eventually, White was picked up by the Houston Texans and appeared in seven games, totaling 19 tackles.

White has played in 100 games in seven seasons, totaling 759 tackles and 25.5 sacks. He is one of three players in the NFL to record 500+ tackles and 20+ sacks since 2019.

ESPN's Ryan McFadden contributed to this report.