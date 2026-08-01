Deebo Samuel on reunion with 49ers: 'Just matter of time'

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has only been back with the San Francisco 49ers for about 24 hours, but he said Saturday he feels right at home with the organization that drafted him in 2019.

"It kind of felt like I didn't even go nowhere, to be honest," Samuel said. "When I got back, I was just like, 'Well, I know what's going on. I know the people here. Staff still the same.' So it's kind of like the same for real."

Samuel officially signed his one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Niners on Friday and was on the practice field Saturday going through individual drills and taking about 10 reps during team drills. Samuel caught three passes, including one over the middle from quarterback Brock Purdy for a big gain.

All of that was about a month in the making, according to general manager John Lynch. Lynch suggested the Niners had interest in a reunion with Samuel even before the news that receiver Ricky Pearsall would need season-ending surgery on the posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

That interest was mutual despite Samuel departing last offseason when he requested a trade from the only team he'd ever known after six seasons. The 49ers sent Samuel to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round selection. Despite that, Samuel said his bond with Lynch and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan never wavered, because contract negotiations are separate from personal relationships.

Those close ties cleared a path for an easy return to San Francisco after Samuel spent the offseason evaluating options and waiting for another opportunity.

"Conversations with me, John and Kyle have just always kind of been the same," Samuel said. "It was just a matter of time before it happened."

Samuel appeared in 16 games for the Commanders last season, posting 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns with an addition 75 rushing yards and another score. He declined to compare San Francisco to Washington, adding that he had "a good time" with the Commanders.

In the offseason, Samuel hit free agency for the first time and didn't find a fit that worked for him. He took to YouTube and social media, posting glimpses into his life and workouts. He watched and waited with the belief that something would materialize.

"It was just a long process," Samuel said. "It was frustrating. It was hard, but I had good people in my corner as far as the guys that I grew up with, a couple other people, but just head down and just get to work and just whatever happens, happens."

Now that Samuel is back in San Francisco, it's safe to expect his role to be different than it was in his first stint, when he was a focal point of Shanahan's offense. With veteran receiver Mike Evans in the mix, as well as tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey still demanding plenty of touches, Samuel said he has no expectations for what his role will be and that he will just "roll with the punches."

Lynch did offer one insight into an early role for Samuel: kickoff returner. The team lost returner Skyy Moore to the Green Bay Packers in free agency and Samuel is set to handle some of those duties right away with his job in the offense to be determined.

"The dynamic kickoff has brought the kickoff return back to the game," Lynch said. "You've got to be really well positioned... He's committed to kind of doing that... we look forward to using him there. But then offensively, you guys have seen him and I think Kyle has a great vision in being real creative in how we use him."

Samuel also took care of a small piece of business, acknowledging he did a "little transaction" with receiver Jacob Cowing to reclaim the No. 19 jersey he wore for the first part of his career.

Upon Samuel's return to the locker room on Friday, he was greeted with open arms. Before signing with the Niners, Samuel got social media invitations from the likes of Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk to use their guest rooms if he would come back to San Francisco. Even his defensive teammates were happy to have Samuel back.

"He's the juice of the offense," linebacker Dre Greenlaw said. "He's the thing to keep that offense going when they need a spark. Just knowing that he's going to be back on our side, it just gave you all the confidence in the world that we can get this done this year. I'm excited for him."