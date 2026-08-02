Too many receivers? A look at the Patriots' crowded WR room

Will A.J. Brown be more comfortable in the Patriots' offense? (1:14)

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FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. WR logjam: Through seven training camp practices, the Patriots' most compelling storyline is their top seven receivers.

Would they consider keeping them all? Or is it a fait accompli that someone such as Kayshon Boutte -- a 2025 starter with a knack for tracking the deep ball who has been pushed down the depth chart -- gets traded to a receiver-needy team?

It's been a long time since New England has been so receiver-heavy, with 2007 probably the closest replica. Back then, it was Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Jabar Gaffney, Donte' Stallworth, Chad Jackson, Kelley Washington and Troy Brown.

This year, it's A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario "Pop" Douglas, Boutte, Kyle Williams, Mack Hollins and Efton Chism III.

It would be rare but not unprecedented for the Patriots to keep seven receivers. The Patriots initially kept eight last season before releasing Kendrick Bourne and eventually waiving Javon Baker and re-signing him to the practice squad.

That had them entering the 2025 season with six receivers, which is closer to the league average. Of the league's 32 teams, 13 had six receivers on their game-day rosters on opening weekend last season, according to Elias Sports Bureau. There were 18 teams with five receivers on their Week 1 game-day rosters, while the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks were the outlier with four receivers.

"I love having depth, but I would say that we're always going to try to look to improve, whether that's by adding draft capital, obtaining a player or keeping the guys we have," Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said.

Brown and Doubs have been the clear-cut starters in practice, which makes sense given the team's significant investment to bring them aboard -- Brown acquired for a 2028 first-round pick and 2027 fifth-round selection, and Doubs signed to a free agent contract averaging $17 million per season. Douglas has been the top slot-based option in three-receiver sets.

Patriots wide receiver DeMario "Pop" Douglas makes a catch at training camp. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Brown, Doubs and Douglas were the three receivers quarterback Drake Maye mentioned Friday when he shared how he balances throwing to Brown often while also spreading the wealth to others. He also included tight end Hunter Henry and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in his answer about how the Patriots' attack can put stress on a defense.

But Boutte was arguably the offense's best player through the first three practices, making big plays down the field each day. He has quieted in recent days, in part because he isn't receiving a lot of repetitions.

The speedy Williams, the 2025 third-round pick from Washington State who also projects as a top kickoff returner, has also capitalized on limited opportunities. His twisting one-handed touchdown catch was a top highlight Thursday.

Hollins (6-foot-4, 221 pounds) fills a valuable depth-based role and is the group's best blocker, while Chism projects as the slot receiver of the future after making the team as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and most recently making his presence felt with a leaping, strong-handed touchdown grab over safety Mike Brown.

There's always a chance an injury loosens the logjam. Teams aren't required to trim rosters from 90 to 53 players until Aug. 30.

Another factor of note is contract status, with Boutte and Douglas entering the final year of their deals. The more they produce, the more likely they receive a richer contract in 2027. Boutte noted that dynamic last week, saying he naturally wants it to be his best season, and that's why sources close to Boutte say he would welcome a trade if the right situation presented itself.

At the same time, the Patriots wouldn't be wise to move on without a notable return after Boutte had 33 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns last season, thriving under receivers coach Todd Downing in coordinator Josh McDaniels' system. Vrabel complimented Boutte's professionalism and noted he is off to a strong start.

Where it all leads, and how the Patriots' receiver logjam resolves itself, is the type of first-class problem many teams would like to have.

"We all hear a lot of the stuff going on," Boutte said. "I think my main focus is that I'm here today. If I'm somewhere else next week, or the week after, that's part of the business."

play 0:35 Drake Maye is connecting with A.J. Brown at training camp

2. Gonzo vs. A.J.: Another notable early theme in training camp is the matchup between cornerback Christian Gonzalez and Brown, with Brown telling Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" that Gonzalez's patience and athleticism make him the game's top corner along with the Broncos' Pat Surtain II.

"We got some great competition. Him and Gonzo are going back and forth and going at it," said Maye, who added that he relishes the chance to attack Gonzalez -- for better or worse.

3. Gonzalez extension: The way Gonzalez has approached camp as the team and his representatives continue to negotiate an extension has made an impression on Vrabel. Gonzalez has been a full participant and dominant at times.

"I cannot express [more] the professionalism that Gonzo has started camp with," Vrabel said. "It's clear that he wants to improve, that he wants to be the best at his craft and at that position. I think that he's made that known by the way he's come out here to practice."

4. QBs on Raridon: Maye and Tommy DeVito shared similar first impressions of tight end Eli Raridon, the third-round pick from Notre Dame who is working as a top backup to Henry.

"He is a big dude, first off, that can run," Maye said.

Raridon (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) has been showing up as a pass catcher in camp, particularly when DeVito is under center.

"Have you seen him? That's a big target and I bet you'd want to throw to him, too," DeVito said.

5. Davis' depth: Cornerback Carlton Davis III appeared to his injure a hamstring in Tuesday's practice and hasn't been on the field since, which has thrust Charles Woods into the starting lineup since.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Woods, who was claimed on waivers from the Rams last August, has mostly been a special-teamer in his first two NFL seasons. Cornerback and offensive line look like two positions where the team's unproven depth bears watching.

"I took the next step that coaches wanted to see this offseason," Woods said.

6. Snack duty: One way Patriots rookies pay their dues is to deliver snacks to their position group. For QB Behren Morton (seventh round, Texas Tech), that has meant ensuring fresh oranges are plentiful in the quarterbacks room to go with the juicer Maye purchased last season. Keeping cups stocked is part of the job, as is having Gushers for DeVito and "purple bag Doritos" (aka spicy sweet chili) for QBs coach Ashton Grant.

It's an easier assignment than some other rookies.

"Not as heavy as the O-line," Morton said with a lighthearted touch.

7. Arkin surprise: Undrafted tight end Tanner Arkin (Illinois) has been a surprise story, getting reps with the top offense at times, which included Saturday, when he caught a short pass from Maye on a drag route.

The Patriots had big plans for free agent signing Julian Hill as a blocking tight end and were disappointed to lose him to a season-ending knee injury in the spring, with Vrabel saying Saturday that younger players such as Arkin (6-foot-4, 262 pounds) are getting the first crack at replacing him.

Vrabel noted Arkin's "competitive spirit" and said he hasn't been bogged down as he is given more information.

Arkin said he prides himself on physicality and showed it with a wham block on outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones. He has also been experimenting with long-snapping, something he didn't do in college.

8. Jacobs, too? In addition to Arkin, undrafted free agent linebacker Khalil Jacobs (Missouri) is making an impression on coaches and teammates. In recent days, he's played with the second unit in place of veteran free agent signing K.J. Britt, potentially putting him in the mix for a surprise roster spot.

"He came in as a professional from Day 1," starting linebacker Robert Spillane said. "A very fluid athlete who loves playing football. A physical player who can also play in the pass game. He's going to have a very, very bright future ahead of him."

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9. Scheduling rotation: The NFL plans to continue with its schedule rotation, which means the majority of Patriots opponents are set through 2030, other than the slots that pit them against the team that finishes in the same spot in the standings in their division the prior year.

2027 - Home : Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Titans, AFC North team, NFC South team, Bills, Dolphins, Jets; Away : Texans, Colts, Eagles, Commanders, AFC West team, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

2028 - Home : Cardinals, Ravens, Bengals, 49ers, AFC South team, Bills, Dolphins, Jets; Away : Browns, Rams, Steelers, Seahawks, AFC West team, NFC North team, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

2029 - Home : Chiefs, Chargers, Saints, Buccaneers, AFC South team, Bills, Dolphins, Jets; Away : Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, Raiders, AFC North team, NFC East team, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

2030 - Home: Bears, Lions, Texans, Colts, AFC West team, NFC West team, Bills, Dolphins, Jets; Away: Packers, Jaguars, Vikings, Titans, AFC North team, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

10. Did You Know: Patriots outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones played 18 regular-season games last season, as a result of being traded from Tennessee to Baltimore and missing a bye week. Since the NFL moved to a 17-game schedule in 2021, Jones is one of four players to play in 18 regular-season games, joining defensive tackle Leonard Williams and receivers Rashid Shaheed and Mike Williams.