          Gardner-Johnson pays off $20,000 of Bills staffer's student loans

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          Bills' Gardner-Johnson carted off with leg injury (1:02)

          • Alaina GetzenbergAug 2, 2026, 04:05 PM
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              Alaina Getzenberg covers the Buffalo Bills for ESPN. She joined ESPN in 2021. Alaina was previously a beat reporter for the Charlotte Observer and has also worked for CBS Sports and the Dallas Morning News. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.
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          PITTSFORD, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Twitch streams are receiving significant attention with training camp underway.

          One notable moment came during a stream Thursday, when the veteran helped a graduate student who is working with the Bills' athletic training staff during camp, which is currently being held at St. John Fisher University.

          Gardner-Johnson donated $20,000 to her, via his Ceedy Cares Foundation, during the stream to help pay her $40,000 in student loans.

          "I'm helping somebody that's helping me," Gardner-Johnson said. "... She helps us on the field, right? Keeps us fresh. Only here with us for a camp. So, why not repay with respect? You don't know what people going through."

          After making sure she could accept the gift, the second-year graduate student at the University of Cincinnati smiled and thanked Gardner-Johnson.

          On Tuesday, coach Joe Brady asked Gardner-Johnson not to stream in the team locker room or training room while he was live on Twitch. Brady described it during his Wednesday news conference as "not an issue," and Gardner-Johnson told media he wouldn't be streaming in those locations.

          During Saturday's training camp practice, the eight-year veteran suffered a right leg injury that tests later showed was a lower calf strain, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Gardner-Johnson, 28, a projected starter, joined the Bills as a free agent this offseason on a one-year deal.