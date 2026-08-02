Three-time Pro Bowl guard Andrus Peat announces NFL retirement

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Veteran guard Andrus Peat, a three-time Pro Bowl selection over 11 NFL seasons, has announced his retirement from the NFL.

"11 years in the league, I gave it everything I had. I may be walking away from football, but not from the lessons it taught me," he wrote in an Instagram post.

Peat, 32, appeared in six games last season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, making three starts.

He played the first nine seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints, who selected him with the No. 13 pick in the 2015 draft out of Stanford. He played in 117 games for the Saints (including playoffs), making 108 starts, and was selected to three straight Pro Bowls (2018-20).

He played the 2024 season with the Las Vegas Raiders (15 games, 1 start), following in his father's footsteps. Peat's father, Todd, played guard for the Raiders in 1990, 1992 and 1993.