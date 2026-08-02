Saints starting DT Bryan Bresee to have season-ending ACL surgery

METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL, coach Kellen Moore told reporters Sunday.

Bresee's noncontact injury occurred during the Saints' first practice of training camp last week. Bresee worked with the first unit in 11-on-11 drills during that practice.

Sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo last week that Bresee was feared to have a torn ACL. The injury was confirmed with further testing.

Bresee, 24, was poised to be a key part of the Saints' interior defensive line for the third straight season. The 2023 first-round pick has started 26 games, including 15 last season, and has 14.5 career sacks. The Saints recently picked up the 2027 fifth-year option on his rookie contract worth $13.9 million.

Bresee previously tore his left ACL at the beginning of his 2021 season at Clemson.