          Saints starting DT Bryan Bresee to have season-ending ACL surgery

          • Katherine TerrellAug 2, 2026, 04:44 PM
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              Katherine Terrell came back to ESPN to cover the New Orleans Saints in the summer of 2022. She left the company in 2019 after joining in 2016 to cover the Cincinnati Bengals. Katherine is a graduate of LSU and a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, and she has covered the NFL since 2013.
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          METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL, coach Kellen Moore told reporters Sunday.

          Bresee's noncontact injury occurred during the Saints' first practice of training camp last week. Bresee worked with the first unit in 11-on-11 drills during that practice.

          Sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo last week that Bresee was feared to have a torn ACL. The injury was confirmed with further testing.

          Bresee, 24, was poised to be a key part of the Saints' interior defensive line for the third straight season. The 2023 first-round pick has started 26 games, including 15 last season, and has 14.5 career sacks. The Saints recently picked up the 2027 fifth-year option on his rookie contract worth $13.9 million.

          Bresee previously tore his left ACL at the beginning of his 2021 season at Clemson.