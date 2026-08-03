2026 NFL training camp: Position battles on each depth chart

NFL training camps are off and running, and the 2026 season is right around the corner. While they work all the early practices, our NFL Nation reporters log their daily observations.
One of the biggest storylines throughout every camp is that players are battling for positions on the depth chart. Players spend camp making their cases to be included on the final 53-man rosters at the end of August. But just making it isn't enough. Coaches are seeking clarity on who starts and who will provide backup.
For example, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking to secure their third receiving option behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, while the Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings are all still trying to decide which quarterback will start Week 1.
Here are 32 of the biggest position battles going on at camps across the NFL.
Jump to a team:
ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN
CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND
JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN
NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF
SEA | TB | TEN | WSH
AFC EAST
Buffalo Bills
Left guard
Bills general manager Brandon Beane emphasized the importance of this competition on the first day of camp, saying "[left guard is] a premium spot that we need to make sure we're good there. The No. 1 thing is to protect No. 17 [quarterback Josh Allen]." Veteran free agent addition Austin Corbett remains in the lead for the open spot on the line, but he is competing with Alec Anderson, who has experience with the offense. Anderson, 26, has served as a sixth lineman and backup in his two full seasons on the 53-man roster, and Corbett, 30, has started 78 games in his career. -- Alaina Getzenberg
Miami Dolphins
Wide receiver
The team's wide receivers room has been the butt of many jokes and "worst-of" lists this offseason, but how it develops is one of the team's critical storylines this summer. Jalen Tolbert, Malik Washington and Tutu Atwell separated themselves as the top three receivers during spring practice, but rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr. aren't far behind. Jalen Reagor, Tahj Washington and Theo Wease Jr. will also compete for reps -- as will rookie rookie Chris Bell, who could end up leading the group when he returns from the active/NFI list. No receiver on this roster had more than 317 receiving yards last season, so there's a lot to prove from this group. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques
New England Patriots
Wide receiver
A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs are sure-fire locks, and Mack Hollins' role as a bigger presence who can account for safeties in the run game is valued by the coaching staff. Then there's Kayshon Boutte (who has been the early star of training camp), 2025 third-round pick Kyle Williams, as well as inside options Pop Douglas and Efton Chism III. That's seven roster-worthy receivers, which is one or two more than the norm if everyone is healthy. Thus, teams looking for WR help might consider a call to New England. -- Mike Reiss
New York Jets
Cornerback
Brandon Stephens is locked in on one side. On the other side, it's Nahshon Wright versus Azareye'h Thomas. Rookie D'Angelo Ponds also could make a bid, though some feel he's better suited to the slot. Thomas, a 2025 third-round pick, has more upside than Wright, but Wright has more of a track record. He made five interceptions last season for the Bears -- five more than the entire Jets' defense last season. Thomas has the early edge, but this race is too close to call. -- Rich Cimini
AFC NORTH
Baltimore Ravens
Center
One of the top priorities of Ravens training camp is finding the replacement for Tyler Linderbaum, a three-time Pro Bow player who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. The competition is between recently signed Ethan Pocic and Danny Pinter, who has been working with the first team for most of the offseason. The battle mightnot heat up immediately because the Ravens are being cautious with Pocic, who sustained a torn Achilles in December. This ultimately could be decided by experience: Pocic has made 97 career starts and Pinter has totaled 10. -- Jamison Hensley
Cincinnati Bengals
Wide receiver
Specifically, the spot not occupied by Ja'Marr Chase or Tee Higgins. Andrei Iosivas is the projected No. 3 and had a strong start to training camp, but fourth-round pick Colbie Young is among the group trying to earn snaps with the first-team offense. Iosivas had a down 2025 season after a very productive flourish early in his career. Only two of his 12 total touchdowns came in 2025. But with quarterback Joe Burrow back to full strength, Iosivas should be able to settle into the role when the Bengals use a three-receiver formation. -- Ben Baby
Cleveland Browns
Quarterback
Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will alternate reps this summer as first-year head coach Todd Monken decides who will start. Watson will have to show he can stay healthy and still has the physical tools that earned him a $230 million guaranteed contract years ago. Sanders has to speed up his processing and improve his time to throw (he averaged 3.24 seconds last season, the longest out of 38 QBs who made at least six starts). Monken doesn't have a definite timeline on naming QB1 but said he intended to play starters and both quarterbacks in the preseason. -- Daniel Oyefusi
Pittsburgh Steelers
Backup quarterback
Aaron Rodgers is locked in as QB1, meaning the Steelers will have the same Week 1 starting QB for consecutive seasons for the first time since 2020-21. But how the rest of the position's depth chart shakes out is more of a mystery. Mason Rudolph opened camp taking second-team reps after Will Howard worked with the second team during OTAs and minicamp. And as Rodgers manages his snap count, Rudolph will take first-team reps with Howard and rookie Drew Allar splitting second-team snaps. Head coach Mike McCarthy has never had four quarterbacks on his Week 1 roster, but this year could buck the trend as he balances developing young signal-callers with having a reliable insurance policy to back up a 42-year-old starter. -- Brooke Pryor
AFC SOUTH
Houston Texans
Center
First-round pick Keylan Rutledge versus Jake Andrews. Andrews is the incumbent after starting every game last season. But Houston wanted to add more physicality to the unit and Rutledge is known for that. The Georgia Tech right guard standout has never played center in his career. But learning a new position hasn't stopped Houston from running him with the starters in the early parts of training camp. It's Rutledge's job to lose, and as long as he isn't dreadful in camp he should be the Week 1 starter against the Buffalo Bills. -- DJ Bien-Aime
Indianapolis Colts
Backup quarterback
It's becoming increasingly possible that 2023 No. 4 pick Anthony Richardson Sr. will remain on the roster despite the trade request he made this offseason. If so, that means he remains in the mix behind starter Daniel Jones, squaring off with 2025 draft pick Riley Leonard. Jones is recovered from the Achilles tear that ended his 2025 season, but his concerning injury history makes his No. 2 one of importance. Look for Richardson and Leonard to alternate preseason starts and compete for the backup role. -- Stephen Holder
Jacksonville Jaguars
Strongside linebacker
Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs are competing to replace Devin Lloyd, who signed a free agent contract with the Carolina Panthers in the spring. Miller has more experience -- he has 11 starts, seven pass breakups, and three forced fumbles over the past two seasons -- but the Jaguars like what they see out of Combs in coverage. Combs made the team last year as an undrafted rookie but played only 28 defensive snaps. -- Michael DiRocco
Tennessee Titans
Center
Head coach Robert Saleh said Austin Schlottmann would start off with the first team at center. His previous experience with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo give him the inside track to the starting spot. But don't forget about rookie Pat Coogan or veteran Andre James, who was a late addition during minicamp. James' 61 career starts are plenty more than Schlottmann's 18 and he played for Bricillo before with the Raiders. Coogan is a long shot to win the job but a virtual lock to make the roster. That means whichever veteran doesn't win the starting job could be in jeopardy of not making the 53-man roster. -- Turron Davenport
AFC WEST
Denver Broncos
Left guard
This is a team without a true chart-all-the-plays position battle in training camp. The Broncos re-signed 17 of the 21 players who were scheduled to be unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights free agents and return 20 starters from the squad that reached the AFC Championship Game. But potential starter Ben Powers is returning from a lisfranc surgery in the offseason and recently reworked his contract. Alex Palczewski started the 10 games Powers sat out because of a torrn biceps during the regular season and the Broncos like his progress, versatility (he has played at tackle as well) and he got to work with the starters throughout the offseason program. -- Jeff Legwold
Kansas City Chiefs
Cornerback
Longtime defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo might need all of training camp to figure out who his best three players are at the position. Mansoor Delane, the Chiefs' top draft pick, is one projected starter. After that, anything could happen. The top contenders for the other spot on the outside are L'Jarius Sneed, Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton. There also is a three-way competition at the nickel spot. That list includes Chris Roland-Wallace, rookie Jadon Canady and Kader Kohou. -- Nate Taylor
Las Vegas Raiders
Wide receiver
Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker are the top two wideouts in the room, but it's an open race for WR3. So far, the Raiders have given first-team reps to Dont'e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech and Malik Benson. The concern is, no one has stood out. During the team period, the majority of quarterback Kirk Cousins' targets have gone to tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, and his check downs to running back Ashton Jeanty. It's still early and someone could emerge at some point during camp, but for now, the wide receiver room continues to be a weak spot on the roster. -- Ryan McFadden
Los Angeles Chargers
Left guard
The Chargers drafted Jake Slaughter, who played only center in college, in the second round with the intention of starting him at left guard. The pick came as a surprise to some around the league who questioned Slaughter's ability to play guard in the NFL. Throughout the offseason, Slaughter has rotated with Kayode Awosika and Trevor Penning, with Awosika often taking most of the reps. Because of Slaughter's draft position, it's probably his job to lose, but he'll have to earn it in camp. -- Kris Rhim
NFC EAST
Dallas Cowboys
Left tackle
Tyler Guyton, a first-round pick in 2024, is the odds-on favorite to win the job, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been clear there will be a competition. Guyton and Nate Thomas split time in the offseason program and that is expected to continue in training camp. In a perfect world, Guyton, whom Schottenheimer called one of the best athletes he has coached at tackle in his career, will win the job, play consistently and the Cowboys will flourish. If he doesn't, then the Cowboys would consider Tyler Smith, their All-Pro left guard, for the spot. He played there as a rookie and on a need basis since, but that is not ideal for how the Cowboys want to function offensively. -- Todd Archer
New York Giants
Wide receiver
Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Braxton Berrios and Isaiah Hodgins, among others, are fighting for roster spots. It's a collection of some notable names. The Giants seem to have five locks at the position: Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III and rookie Malachi Fields. That leaves one or possibly two open spots depending on Nabers' health. New coach John Harbaugh made it clear to Beckham & Co. that they would be competing for roster spots. Nothing was assured. So this will come down to the Giants' needs and who performs best at training camp this summer. -- Jordan Raanan
Philadelphia Eagles
Safety
The departure of Reed Blankenship in free agency left a starting spot open in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's secondary. Cooper DeJean will move from nickel to safety in base packages and probably will be paired with second-year player Andrew Mukuba. Marcus Epps and Michael Carter II are vying for starting spots when the Eagles are in sub packages, which is most of the time. In the early stages of camp, Epps and Mukuba have been paired the most frequently, but Fangio has been rotating players to get different looks. -- Tim McManus
Washington Commanders
Wide receiver
There are multiple battles going on this camp, starting with: Who will be the No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin? Washington probably will mix and match depending on the matchups and the game plan, but players still have to earn time -- whether it's third-round pick Antonio Williams or past draft choices Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey. They also have veterans Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson. So the battle is not only to earn time as a No. 2 but also potentially just for a roster spot. Also, they could still sign a wideout: Stefon Diggs remains a player of interest, but other current free agents don't appear to be on their radar. -- John Keim
NFC NORTH
Chicago Bears
Left tackle
Braxton Jones has been the front-runner since the spring, but the Bears have begun splitting first-team reps among former fifth-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie. Theo Benedet is also in the mix, having started eight games at left tackle in 2025, and seems primed to be the team's swing tackle. Though Jones appears to have the edge, where there's intrigue is who's behind him. Between Wills and Amegadjie, it's plausible only one makes the 53-man roster. -- Courtney Cronin
Detroit Lions
Right tackle
There is an open competition for the Lions' starting job at right tackle which probably will be between rookie Blake Miller and veteran Larry Borom, who was acquired via free agency. After releasing veteran left tackle Taylor Decker during this offseason, the Lions switched Penei Sewell, an All-Pro right tackle to the left, which will make room for a new starter. Miller was selected No. 17 out of Clemson and will have a strong chance to start, but Borom has experience, making 38 starts in 63 career games, including 11 starts for the Miami Dolphins last season. -- Eric Woodyard
Green Bay Packers
Cornerback
There might be only one or two starting jobs truly up for grabs this summer, but one of them is at cornerback. Assuming that Keisean Nixon, who had a hamstring injury that kept him out to start camp, is healthy, then the battle is for the other starting spot. With Nixon out, Carrington Valentine and rookie Brandon Cisse worked with the starters. Valentine started 11 games last season, but the Packers used their top draft pick (No. 52) on Cisse. -- Rob Demovsky
Minnesota Vikings
Quarterback
The Vikings have committed to an open, fairly-adjudicated competition between newcomer Kyler Murray and incumbent J.J. McCarthy. Although many outside observers consider Murray the strong favorite, he and McCarthy will split reps during the early portion of camp. "I know both guys will feel like they've got an opportunity to compete," coach Kevin O'Connell said. O'Connell said he has a timeline in mind, and though he wouldn't provide specifics, it stands to reason that he would like to have a decision made in time for the Aug. 19-20 joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. Murray's biggest challenge is absorbing the Vikings' nuanced offensive scheme, while McCarthy will have to demonstrate significant improvement from his 10-game debut in 2025 to keep his starting job. -- Kevin Seifert
NFC SOUTH
Atlanta Falcons
Quarterback
When the sun came up on the first day of training camp practice, the Falcons had exactly one quarterback cleared for 11-on-11s -- undrafted free agent Jack Strand out of Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead. Tua Tagovailoa was out because of a tight back and should return soon. Michael Penix Jr., last year's Week 1 starter, said it might take him up to four weeks to be cleared for 11s as he continues his recovery from a right ACL injury. The Falcons had to sign veteran Cooper Rush that day just to have enough quarterbacks to go through with practice. It should be an interesting camp in Atlanta. -- Marc Raimondi
Carolina Panthers
Wide receiver
Xavier Legette versus David Moore for WR3. Legette, a first-round pick in 2024, entered camp with heat on him after a subpar start to his pro career. This camp, Letette is well-positioned to win the third receiver job opposite Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. The Panthers view Legette at his best when playing fast, and they don't want to overload his plate as a result. But Moore has been with head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik every step of the way, from Seattle to Tampa Bay to Carolina. He is trusted and reliable. If Legette slips, Moore -- who should have a role regardless -- can step into a larger one. -- Jeremy Fowler
New Orleans Saints
Wide receiver
The top two wideout positions are set with Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson, but there's a ton of depth after the Saints drafted three wide receivers this spring. That's in addition to players acquired last season such as Devaughn Vele and Ja'Lynn Polk who are still making their mark in New Orleans. One of the biggest questions will not only be who makes the roster and whether the Saints keep five or six receivers, but who will get the majority of the snaps behind the top two guys. -- Katherine Terrell
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside cornerback
With Jamel Dean gone, the Bucs have Zyon McCollum, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish as realistic starting options on the outside. Parrish also started on the inside last year and Morrison is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him from practicing so far in camp. But if he gets healthy, that's one position group not fully defined -- and an important one at that, given the gaffes in the secondary that cost them games last season. -- Jenna Laine
NFC WEST
Arizona Cardinals
Running back
Talk about a lot of cooks in the kitchen. Arizona drafted running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 3 pick less than two months after signing Tyler Allgeier as a free agent. Those moves came while the Cardinals already had James Conner and Trey Benson on the roster. Allgeier has been getting the majority of the first-team reps thus far with Love getting the rest. Benson has looked sharp in his limited reps, but Conner has not taken an 11-on-11 rep yet this camp, with coach Mike LaFleur saying that Conner is taking his time coming back from an injury that ended his 2025 season but will be ready for the season. -- Josh Weinfuss
Los Angeles Rams
Backup quarterback
There aren't many position battles on this Rams roster, but a key competition will be at backup quarterback. The Rams drafted Ty Simpson with the No. 13 pick and have 2023 fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett IV on the roster. Though it seems likely Simpson will beat out Bennett for the spot, head coach Sean McVay has praised Bennett's growth and knowledge of the offense. "I'm hopeful that our guy [Matthew Stafford] is fresh, ready to go and doesn't have to miss any time, but if he does, we need to figure out who that person is that's going to step up and lead the team if that's what's necessary," McVay said. -- Sarah Barshop
San Francisco 49ers
Left guard
The 49ers said goodbye to both guards -- Ben Bartch (Detroit) and Spencer Burford (Las Vegas) -- who were their top options at the position last year, leaving multiple players to battle for this job in camp. It's the only spot on the offense without an obvious starter. The contenders include veteran Robert Jones, second-year option Connor Colby and rookie Carver Willis, with Brett Toth and Nick Zakelj also figuring into the mix. Colby might have an early edge as an incumbent, but this appears wide open as the preseason gets rolling. -- Nick Wagoner
Seattle Seahawks
Running back
It's not known when Zach Charbonnet will be ready to play or how the work will be split up once last year's co-starter returns after having ACL surgery in February. In the meantime, incumbent George Holani, first-round pick Jadarian Price and free agent addition Emanuel Wilson are all competing for their share of what's likely to be a three-player backfield committee. Early indications suggest that Holani and Price will be the top two options, with Wilson mixing in as a powerful complement. -- Brady Henderson