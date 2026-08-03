2026 NFL training camp: Position battles on each depth chart

Center

Head coach Robert Saleh said Austin Schlottmann would start off with the first team at center. His previous experience with offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo give him the inside track to the starting spot. But don't forget about rookie Pat Coogan or veteran Andre James, who was a late addition during minicamp. James' 61 career starts are plenty more than Schlottmann's 18 and he played for Bricillo before with the Raiders. Coogan is a long shot to win the job but a virtual lock to make the roster. That means whichever veteran doesn't win the starting job could be in jeopardy of not making the 53-man roster. -- Turron Davenport

Left guard

This is a team without a true chart-all-the-plays position battle in training camp. The Broncos re-signed 17 of the 21 players who were scheduled to be unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights free agents and return 20 starters from the squad that reached the AFC Championship Game. But potential starter Ben Powers is returning from a lisfranc surgery in the offseason and recently reworked his contract. Alex Palczewski started the 10 games Powers sat out because of a torrn biceps during the regular season and the Broncos like his progress, versatility (he has played at tackle as well) and he got to work with the starters throughout the offseason program. -- Jeff Legwold

Cornerback

Longtime defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo might need all of training camp to figure out who his best three players are at the position. Mansoor Delane, the Chiefs' top draft pick, is one projected starter. After that, anything could happen. The top contenders for the other spot on the outside are L'Jarius Sneed, Nohl Williams and Kristian Fulton. There also is a three-way competition at the nickel spot. That list includes Chris Roland-Wallace, rookie Jadon Canady and Kader Kohou. -- Nate Taylor

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Wide receiver

Jalen Nailor and Tre Tucker are the top two wideouts in the room, but it's an open race for WR3. So far, the Raiders have given first-team reps to Dont'e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech and Malik Benson. The concern is, no one has stood out. During the team period, the majority of quarterback Kirk Cousins' targets have gone to tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, and his check downs to running back Ashton Jeanty. It's still early and someone could emerge at some point during camp, but for now, the wide receiver room continues to be a weak spot on the roster. -- Ryan McFadden

Left guard

The Chargers drafted Jake Slaughter, who played only center in college, in the second round with the intention of starting him at left guard. The pick came as a surprise to some around the league who questioned Slaughter's ability to play guard in the NFL. Throughout the offseason, Slaughter has rotated with Kayode Awosika and Trevor Penning, with Awosika often taking most of the reps. Because of Slaughter's draft position, it's probably his job to lose, but he'll have to earn it in camp. -- Kris Rhim

Left tackle

Tyler Guyton, a first-round pick in 2024, is the odds-on favorite to win the job, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been clear there will be a competition. Guyton and Nate Thomas split time in the offseason program and that is expected to continue in training camp. In a perfect world, Guyton, whom Schottenheimer called one of the best athletes he has coached at tackle in his career, will win the job, play consistently and the Cowboys will flourish. If he doesn't, then the Cowboys would consider Tyler Smith, their All-Pro left guard, for the spot. He played there as a rookie and on a need basis since, but that is not ideal for how the Cowboys want to function offensively. -- Todd Archer

Wide receiver

Odell Beckham Jr., JuJu Smith-Schuster, Braxton Berrios and Isaiah Hodgins, among others, are fighting for roster spots. It's a collection of some notable names. The Giants seem to have five locks at the position: Malik Nabers, Darnell Mooney, Darius Slayton, Calvin Austin III and rookie Malachi Fields. That leaves one or possibly two open spots depending on Nabers' health. New coach John Harbaugh made it clear to Beckham & Co. that they would be competing for roster spots. Nothing was assured. So this will come down to the Giants' needs and who performs best at training camp this summer. -- Jordan Raanan

Safety

The departure of Reed Blankenship in free agency left a starting spot open in defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's secondary. Cooper DeJean will move from nickel to safety in base packages and probably will be paired with second-year player Andrew Mukuba. Marcus Epps and Michael Carter II are vying for starting spots when the Eagles are in sub packages, which is most of the time. In the early stages of camp, Epps and Mukuba have been paired the most frequently, but Fangio has been rotating players to get different looks. -- Tim McManus

Wide receiver

There are multiple battles going on this camp, starting with: Who will be the No. 2 receiver opposite Terry McLaurin? Washington probably will mix and match depending on the matchups and the game plan, but players still have to earn time -- whether it's third-round pick Antonio Williams or past draft choices Jaylin Lane and Luke McCaffrey. They also have veterans Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown and Van Jefferson. So the battle is not only to earn time as a No. 2 but also potentially just for a roster spot. Also, they could still sign a wideout: Stefon Diggs remains a player of interest, but other current free agents don't appear to be on their radar. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Left tackle

Braxton Jones has been the front-runner since the spring, but the Bears have begun splitting first-team reps among former fifth-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie. Theo Benedet is also in the mix, having started eight games at left tackle in 2025, and seems primed to be the team's swing tackle. Though Jones appears to have the edge, where there's intrigue is who's behind him. Between Wills and Amegadjie, it's plausible only one makes the 53-man roster. -- Courtney Cronin

Right tackle

There is an open competition for the Lions' starting job at right tackle which probably will be between rookie Blake Miller and veteran Larry Borom, who was acquired via free agency. After releasing veteran left tackle Taylor Decker during this offseason, the Lions switched Penei Sewell, an All-Pro right tackle to the left, which will make room for a new starter. Miller was selected No. 17 out of Clemson and will have a strong chance to start, but Borom has experience, making 38 starts in 63 career games, including 11 starts for the Miami Dolphins last season. -- Eric Woodyard

Cornerback

There might be only one or two starting jobs truly up for grabs this summer, but one of them is at cornerback. Assuming that Keisean Nixon, who had a hamstring injury that kept him out to start camp, is healthy, then the battle is for the other starting spot. With Nixon out, Carrington Valentine and rookie Brandon Cisse worked with the starters. Valentine started 11 games last season, but the Packers used their top draft pick (No. 52) on Cisse. -- Rob Demovsky

Quarterback

The Vikings have committed to an open, fairly-adjudicated competition between newcomer Kyler Murray and incumbent J.J. McCarthy. Although many outside observers consider Murray the strong favorite, he and McCarthy will split reps during the early portion of camp. "I know both guys will feel like they've got an opportunity to compete," coach Kevin O'Connell said. O'Connell said he has a timeline in mind, and though he wouldn't provide specifics, it stands to reason that he would like to have a decision made in time for the Aug. 19-20 joint practices with the Baltimore Ravens. Murray's biggest challenge is absorbing the Vikings' nuanced offensive scheme, while McCarthy will have to demonstrate significant improvement from his 10-game debut in 2025 to keep his starting job. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Quarterback

When the sun came up on the first day of training camp practice, the Falcons had exactly one quarterback cleared for 11-on-11s -- undrafted free agent Jack Strand out of Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead. Tua Tagovailoa was out because of a tight back and should return soon. Michael Penix Jr., last year's Week 1 starter, said it might take him up to four weeks to be cleared for 11s as he continues his recovery from a right ACL injury. The Falcons had to sign veteran Cooper Rush that day just to have enough quarterbacks to go through with practice. It should be an interesting camp in Atlanta. -- Marc Raimondi

Wide receiver

Xavier Legette versus David Moore for WR3. Legette, a first-round pick in 2024, entered camp with heat on him after a subpar start to his pro career. This camp, Letette is well-positioned to win the third receiver job opposite Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker. The Panthers view Legette at his best when playing fast, and they don't want to overload his plate as a result. But Moore has been with head coach Dave Canales and offensive coordinator Brad Idzik every step of the way, from Seattle to Tampa Bay to Carolina. He is trusted and reliable. If Legette slips, Moore -- who should have a role regardless -- can step into a larger one. -- Jeremy Fowler