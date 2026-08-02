Packers RT changes last name to Bako-Bewele to honor heritage

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GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Packers right tackle formerly known as Zach Tom revealed Sunday something that's been in the works for months: He has changed his name. The 27-year-old will now go by Zach Bako-Bewele.

He said it's a nod to his Nigerian ancestry. Bako is his father's mother's last name, and Bewele is his father's father's last name.

He said he wanted a name that represented his heritage.

"Especially when I start having kids and stuff, I wanna have a name that I can pass down where it represents where they came from, where I came from," Bako-Bewele said. "People will see that name and have a good understanding of who I am, where I come from."

The fifth-year pro from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, had his new last name on the back of his No. 50 jersey at practice Sunday. He said he's not completely sure what other NFL protocols he needs to go through to get the league to recognize the change, but he said he has to get a new driver's license and social security card.

Bako-Bewele said he began the official process in March, but he had been thinking about it for much longer.

"Yeah, probably for a few years, probably back since college at least," he said. "But this offseason, I kinda did a little bit more research. It just kinda came to me, and I just wanted to do it. I had time, so I was just like, 'Let's just go ahead and get it done.'

Bako-Bewele has been limited to individual drills and walk-through snaps so far during training camp after undergoing knee surgery for a partially torn patellar tendon.

"It's getting better," he said. "Hopefully I can start doing team within a week or so, but yeah I mean I'm out there moving around. I feel good, look good, so it's time to get it going."