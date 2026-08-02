Saints place WR Ja'Lynn Polk, 24, on reserve/retired list

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METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk has been placed on the reserve/retired list, the team announced Sunday.

Polk, 24, made the surprising decision to retire less than a week into training camp. Saints coach Kellen Moore said Polk has been excused from the last two practices for personal reasons.

The Saints acquired Polk and a 2028 seventh-round pick from the New England Patriots last September in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. Polk never played for the Saints as he was traded after the Patriots had placed him on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

This season, Polk was expected to compete for a roster spot in a crowded Saints wide receiver room that includes three new receivers who were drafted this year, including first-round pick Jordyn Tyson.

Polk will retire having played one season for the Patriots, who selected him with the 37th pick of the 2024 NFL draft. He will finish his NFL career with 12 catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games.