Rams hold Garrett out as he deals with 'a little soreness'

LOS ANGELES -- Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett is dealing with "a little soreness in his lower half," coach Sean McVay said Sunday, keeping the pass rusher out of practice for the third consecutive day.

But McVay said the Rams are "erring on the side of being smart" with Garrett and "there's no reason for concern."

"We want to make sure that he feels as good as possible," McVay said. "And so I think, as you know, guys that have played a lot of football, we've got a lot of opportunities to be able to get better, but we also want to make sure that we're getting an understanding of how to work best with him."

McVay said Garrett will not practice Monday, the final day of this four-day practice block for the Rams. McVay said the team will evaluate Garrett after an off day on Tuesday, but said, "I would expect him to be ready to go in the next block."

"He's had checkups, all that kind of stuff, so there's nothing to worry about," McVay said. "It's more about how do we keep him as fresh as possible ... so that when we do play in Australia, he's ready to go and do his thing.

"But there's no reason for concern and I look forward to getting him back out there with us."

Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, led the league with 23 sacks last season, breaking the NFL's single-season record. He spent his first nine seasons with the Cleveland Browns before the Rams traded for him in June.