What's next for 49ers receivers Aiyuk, Deebo and Pearsall?

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SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Little more than a week into training camp, the San Francisco 49ers are already dealing with plenty of questions.

Once again, many of those linger over what's going on at wide receiver.

Brandon Aiyuk is still estranged, Ricky Pearsall will have season-ending surgery on the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his right knee, Deebo Samuel is back and the Niners are hoping at least one of their young wideouts is ready for a bigger role opposite Mike Evans.

Here's a look at the most pressing issues surrounding one of San Francisco's most intriguing position groups, with additional insight from Washington Commanders reporter John Keim.

Where do things stand between the 49ers and Aiyuk?

After announcing Pearsall will miss this season, Niners general manager John Lynch said there was no update on Aiyuk's situation. The ball remains in Aiyuk's court regarding whether he is going to force San Francisco to make a move.

For now, Aiyuk is on the reserve/left squad list. He has had that designation since December, meaning he doesn't count against the 49ers' 90-man roster or their salary cap. For anything to change, Aiyuk must first apply with the NFL for reinstatement. Aiyuk could then force the Niners to do something by reporting for training camp or, at a minimum, reaching out to the organization and telling it he plans to report.

To this point, Aiyuk has opted against doing any of that. Instead, he has taken to social media to voice his displeasure with the team, the league and the NFL Players Association while simultaneously pushing to land with the Commanders.

After the Niners re-signed Samuel, Aiyuk posted a cryptic message on Instagram asking, "San Fran wanna see a real reunion?" Presumably, Aiyuk was just trolling since it's clear his time with the 49ers is over.

The only question left to answer is the same one that has persisted for months: When will the separation happen? -- Wagoner

Is Washington still a realistic option for Aiyuk if the Niners let him go?

Once upon a time, the answer would have been yes. Washington's brass would have been all-in on signing Aiyuk to a low, one-year, prove-it deal with incentives. Commanders general manager Adam Peters was in San Francisco for four seasons with Aiyuk, and Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels has maintained a close relationship with the wide receiver since they played together for one season at Arizona State. Aiyuk could provide a big-play threat that Washington covets.

Now? The phrase you'll hear is "never say never," but there's been a definite cooling of the Commanders' interest after Aiyuk's Instagram postings over the past month, including some about Daniels.

As Peters said last week -- speaking about no one in particular -- he "usually" doesn't factor a player's social media posts when deciding whether to acquire him. Then Peters punctuated it with another "usually."

It also depends on whether Washington adds another veteran wideout. If that does happen, it would likely be Stefon Diggs. He would provide what Washington lacks: a proven veteran opposite Terry McLaurin.

But if Aiyuk comes free and the Commanders consider signing him, they would have to be convinced those posts were merely an indication of his frustration and not about any deeper issues. -- Keim

The Commanders' current receiver group is led by Terry McLaurin. Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

What does knee surgery mean for Pearsall?

Given all that he has been through in his first couple of seasons, this figured to be an important campaign for Pearsall. After injuries limited him to 20 games across his first two seasons, Pearsall looked poised for a breakout in 2026, before the PCL in his right knee swelled up on him again.

It's an injury Pearsall has dealt with since Week 4 of last season, and offseason attempts to rest and let it heal did not work out.

"He's gutted," Lynch said. "We're gutted."

When healthy, Pearsall has flashed plenty of promise. He had two 100-plus-yard games in the first three contests of 2025 before the knee injury happened against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

But things out of Pearsall's control have prevented his young career from taking off. He missed six games of his rookie season while recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered in a robbery attempt in San Francisco. He also has dealt with hamstring and ankle issues at various points.

This latest setback will keep him out somewhere around nine months after he has surgery, which will take place in the next couple of weeks. The Niners hope Pearsall can bounce back and become the impact player they envisioned when they used the No. 31 pick on him during the 2024 NFL draft.

"Ricky did not miss a game in college [at Florida]," Lynch said. "And it's been a tough road for him since he's been in the league. But we know he's got a bright future. We're going to get this taken care of, and he'll come back being that same player -- and we look forward to that time." -- Wagoner

As Brandon Aiyuk (11) remains on the reserve/left squad list, Deebo Samuel returns after one year with the Commanders. Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

Where does Samuel fit in with the Niners now that he's back?

Asked what he expects his role to be in his return with the 49ers, Samuel said he has "no idea." Lynch said Samuel will definitely take on kick return duties, something he did in important spots during his first stint with the team but will now do full time.

Samuel's role in the offense will be a work in progress based on how those around him fare, how he performs in camp and which other wideouts are healthy.

It's safe to assume Samuel won't be a focal point of the offensive unit like he once was. Instead, expect the Niners to lean on his versatility and hope that his threat can open things up for their other playmakers.

"When the ball is in Deebo's hands, there's a lot of special things he can do," 49ers assistant head coach Chris Foerster said. "You find as many different ways to get the ball in his hands so he can impact the game in a special way." -- Wagoner

Who among San Francisco's receivers looks ready for a bigger role opposite Evans?

It's still early in camp, but Evans provided his answer when asked recently if any of the young wideouts have stood out to him.

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"Strib has had a really good offseason at OTAs," Evans said. "And he's continued that during training camp."

Strib, of course, is De'Zhaun Stribling, whom the 49ers used their second-round pick (No. 33) on in this year's draft. At 6-foot-2 and 207 pounds with 4.36-second 40-yard dash speed, Stribling offers a size and speed element the Niners have lacked.

Stribling is having a strong start to his first camp, though he missed Saturday's practice with hamstring tightness. The Niners envision him eventually replacing for Evans at the X spot. But for now, Stribling is working all over and would make sense as a supercharged, oversize slot receiver.

Some of that calculus depends on how soon Christian Kirk returns from a calf injury -- which has kept him out of the early portion of camp -- and where Samuel fits. Demarcus Robinson offers a veteran presence and is someone who can play anywhere, and youngsters Jordan Watkins and Jacob Cowing also have earned a longer look. Watkins, in particular, has had some standout moments early in camp.

Either way, Lynch said he feels good about what the Niners have at the position.

"You're betting on the come on some of these guys," Lynch said. "We feel good about where we're at and a lot of competition there. I think that's been a really exciting group from 1 to 11 or whatever we have in here right now. It's a good group. It's very competitive, and we like where we're at." -- Wagoner