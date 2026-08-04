What McCarthy-Murray QB battle means for Vikings' locker room

EAGAN, Minn. -- NFL teams rarely conduct the kind of quarterback competition the Minnesota Vikings have engaged in this summer, and there are some good reasons why.

From a practical sense, there aren't enough starting-caliber quarterbacks around the league for many teams to pit one against another. Practice reps are at a premium as coaches install complicated offenses.

Then there is also the possibility of unintended consequences -- namely that human nature will push players to support their personal favorite.

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Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell has cited the team's culture and leadership as bulwarks against any drama that his competition between Kyler Murray and J.J. McCarthy could otherwise create. During the first week of camp, ESPN asked four of the Vikings' eight 2025 captains how they were maintaining neutrality in the locker room, assuming they were.

If anything, what emerged was a sense that they, too, are being judged on how they perform during the process.

"Some people from the outside might have some noise and say the team's going to be divided and it's going to be this or that," safety Joshua Metellus said. "And our job as captains and leaders is to make sure the team is connected and knows that at the end of the day, there is competition in every room. This is just the one that's highlighted the most.

"So it's just more about getting the guys to understand what we're here for and understanding that we're here to get them better. So we have to be on our stuff on the defensive side to make sure they can get good looks, and it's not one-sided."

Vikings quarterbacks J.J. McCarthy, 9, and Kyler Murray are in the midst of an open battle to determine who will start in Week 1. David Berding/Getty Images

In his 10th season, running back Aaron Jones Sr. had never entered a training camp without an established starting quarterback. He spent six seasons in Green Bay playing with Aaron Rodgers before the Packers transitioned to Jordan Love in 2023. Sam Darnold took almost every first-team practice rep when Jones arrived in Minnesota for the 2024 season, and McCarthy was understood to be the top quarterback when camp began in 2025

This summer, Jones said he has tried to remember how his performance -- and that of the rest of the offensive huddle -- could ultimately impact the competition's outcome.

"I just want to make sure that each guy's putting their best foot forward for both guys," Jones said. "They're in a battle, so every rep is important for both of them. Dropped balls and different things like that, they matter. So everybody being at their best for all of our quarterbacks. And it'll make us that much better in the end, no matter who's back there calling the shots when the season comes, and it holds us accountable in a way.

"Not that you ever want to go to camp with a quarterback battle or anything like that, but it raises the level of everybody's play."

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There is no doubt, however, that many players developed a personal affinity for McCarthy during the previous two years, drawn either by his connective personality or his efforts to overcome a rookie season lost to injury. They know that even in his third season, he is only 23 years old with 10 games and 243 pass attempts to his professional career. During an appearance this spring on the Green Light podcast, O'Neill said of McCarthy: "I love that kid. If I was judged after my first 10 games in the NFL, I'm not playing right now."

Last week, O'Neill said he is absorbed more with micro issues related to the competition.

"Nobody's asking me, 'Hey go do this with them, go do this with them, go do this with whoever,'" he said. "It's about playing and obviously working through it if there's any difference in the cadence in the huddle or how it goes on the field working through that, but my job is to make it right for either of them. So that's kind of all I can focus on."

Murray, on the other hand, is much quieter than McCarthy and less familiar with his surroundings. Whereas McCarthy might sprint 40 yards downfield to celebrate a big completion during practice, Murray is more likely to be waiting at the line of scrimmage to fist-bump the receiver. And as a veteran, Murray seems aware that everything he says publicly will be scrutinized for deeper meaning.

On the first day of camp, in fact, Murray did not directly answer a question about which Vikings players he worked out with during his summer break. (NFL reporter Jordan Schultz posted video on July 24 of Murray and receiver Jordan Addison throwing near Dallas.)

Perhaps the most important voice is receiver Justin Jefferson, who has chosen his words carefully throughout the process. He has said repeatedly that it "doesn't matter" which quarterback O'Connell ultimately selects.

"It's a competition," Jefferson said. "It's all on who comes to practice and who's the better guy. At this point, it's still early in training camp for any of us to understand or know who's the No. 1 guy. So it's just all about pouring into both of them and making sure that whoever's the guy at the end of the day, we're not starting over or starting fresh."