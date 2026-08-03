Lions' Gibbs on hold-in: 'Time will tell' when I return to field

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ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs missed his fifth consecutive practice Monday as his apparent hold-in continues while he looks to reach agreement on a new deal during training camp.

However, the three-time Pro Bowler was spotted roaming the sidelines in a gray, Lions cutoff hoodie for the second straight day at the Meijer Performance Center, often chatting with teammates Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jared Goff on the sidelines, in between drills.

While leaving the field to enter the locker room alongside team security, Gibbs was briefly approached by reporters and stated that "only time will tell" when he returns in his first official comments on his absence from practice.

Gibbs also stated "it's not about that" when asked if he needs a new deal before he gets back on the field, but he wouldn't elaborate on much more.

Jahmyr Gibbs has signed autographs for fans at Lions practices but isn't participating with his team while he seeks a contract extension. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Both sides are working to secure a long-term deal for Gibbs to remain in Detroit beyond the 2027 season but have yet to reach an agreement. He completed a conditioning test last week in which Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Gibbs "had a little bit of a back" issue, but it wasn't severe.

Gibbs' teammates have continued to support him throughout the negotiations. Williams feels Gibbs should be the NFL's highest-paid running back.

"I wouldn't even say look at the stats, look at the film," Williams said. "Nobody close. He's the best."

Gibbs' apparent hold-in is taking place at the same time as running back Bijan Robinson's practice absence at the Atlanta Falcons' training camp. Robinson, like Gibbs a 2023 first-round draft pick under contract through 2027, also is seeking a new deal.

Gibbs is widely respected as one of the most electrifying players in the league with his blazing speed coupled with his dual-threat ability as both a runner and receiver. Through his first three seasons, Gibbs already has the most touchdowns scored by any player in league history (49) Campbell was also happy to see him out at practice to support the squad amid business being handled, but they're hoping to get things wrapped up sooner than later.

"I mean, I think it's good to see. He got a little work inside and to be able to come out and be around the guys, I think that's always going to be important," Campbell said. "Look, he's still part of us and the guys, our players love him, we love him. And he's a part of what we do. So yeah, it's always good to see him."