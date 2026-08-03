New Bears safety Coby Bryant out 8-10 weeks with injury

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LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Chicago Bears safety Coby Bryant will be sidelined for eight to 10 weeks after injuring his left knee during Monday's practice, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bryant was injured during one-on-one drills in the first padded practice of training camp and expressed visible frustration before riding in a cart back into the facility. Bryant hyperextended his knee and sustained a bone bruise and small fracture but is not expected to need surgery to recover, the sources told Schefter.

Bryant was Chicago's marquee free agent addition this offseason after signing a three-year, $40 million contract. The Bears replaced multiple starters in the secondary, including both of the team's starting safeties from 2025, which also led them to draft Dillon Thieneman with the 25th pick.

Once Bryant left practice, veteran defensive back Cam Lewis shifted to safety when the Bears began 11-on-11 drills in their base defense. Lewis had been filling in at nickel corner after Kyler Gordon had a delay in his recovery from a calf injury that has kept him sidelined since the spring.

Like Gordon, backup safety Elijah Hicks also began training camp on the physically unable to perform list, which leaves the Bears thin at safety. The other three safeties on the Bears' roster -- Gervarrius Owens, Skyler Thomas and Anthony Johnson Jr. -- have zero NFL snaps among them.

"It always sucks to see," tight end Colston Loveland said of Bryant's injury. "That's part of it. You know, he's tough, he's a dog. He's going to be fine."