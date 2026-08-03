Sean Payton to talk to Taysom Hill about interest in Broncos

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ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton said Monday he will soon speak to multitasker free agent Taysom Hill to gauge Hill's interest in continuing his playing career and "kind of go from there."

Hill, who will turn 36 later this month, was not re-signed by the New Orleans Saints this offseason after nine years with the team, including five seasons when Payton was the Saints' head coach. Payton said after Monday's practice he will see Hill in Canton, Ohio, this coming weekend when many past and present Saints players and coaches will attend the events for Drew Brees' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"There's no hurry right now. I'm going to see him [in Canton] in five days," Payton said. "We'll see where he's at and kind of go from there. ... The key thing is his health and, you know, where he's at mentally. I don't want to assume he wants to play."

Hill didn't rule out signing with another team in a social media post last week when he thanked the Saints and the team's fans for his time in New Orleans. In the post, Hill said, "I still don't have a clear answer about what the future holds, but I know that returning to New Orleans is not in the cards."

Hill suffered a knee injury in December of 2024 and opened the 2025 season on the physically unable to perform list but went on to play in 13 games. He caught 11 passes, rushed for 114 yards on 52 carries and threw one touchdown pass last season.

The Broncos' head physician Dr. Karim Meijer performed Hill's knee surgery in 2024, and Payton said Monday that Hill has been to Denver since his injury for follow-up visits with Meijer.

Hill is one of four NFL players to have at least 10 career touchdowns rushing, receiving and passing, and when he reached that milestone in 2023, he was the first player to have done it since Hall of Famer Frank Gifford reached at least 10 touchdowns in all three categories in 1957.

"He's done a lot of different things," Payton said.

Playing time and roster spots are at a premium for Denver in this training camp given the team had the highest roster retention in the league this offseason -- the Broncos return 20 of 22 starters on offense and defense from the AFC Championship Game and signed 17 of their 21 players scheduled to be unrestricted, restricted and exclusive rights free agents.

Payton has often lauded Hill's versatility and the role Hill carved out since Payton's Saints claimed him off waivers from the Green Bay Packers in 2017.