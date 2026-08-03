Houston Texans' Jalen Pitre becomes first Guardian Caps signature athlete

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Athletes for years have earned endorsement opportunities for in-game attire, most notably what's on their feet. Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre is adding a new item to that list: what he wears on his head.

Pitre is the first Guardian Caps signature athlete, Guardian Caps announced Monday. Pitre finished last season wearing the padded helmets, which are meant to enhance protection against head injuries, in Houston's final eight games.

The 27-year-old suffered a concussion in a Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos. When he returned three weeks later, Pitre became the first player in Texans history to wear the Guardian Cap in a regular-season game. He shared at the time that the process of wearing one was "ultimately a family decision."

Now, he'll be promoting the brand on a larger scale as a signature athlete.

"Regardless of the level you play at, protection is the most important thing," Pitre said in a news release Monday. "Be proactive. Don't wait until after you get a concussion. This is about continuing to push the game forward. Think about your safety now because that's what you'll have when you leave the game."

Guardian Caps announced Texans safety Jalen Pitre as their "first ever Guardian Cap Signature Athlete." pic.twitter.com/5H7wb9SySs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2026

The brand's helmets were first approved for use in April 2024, and 24 players wore them last season, including Pitre, Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs, Los Angeles Rams tackle Alaric Jackson and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Jabrill Peppers. Doubs notably donned a special Guardian Cap when the Packers wore their throwback uniforms.

Guardian Caps were introduced in 2010 and feature a soft, padded outer layer "intended to help reduce the severity of impacts by absorbing and redistributing force," the company said in a news release.

The headgear was mandated for specific position groups during training camp in 2022 and 2023. NFL executive vice president Jeff Miller said in early 2024 that the helmets resulted in a nearly 50% concussion reduction for those position groups. NFL players are now required to wear them during training camp practices. The helmets have had mixed reviews since their in-game debut.

Pitre has been at the forefront of spreading the Guardian Caps' benefit for NFL players.

"If the league -- the highest level of football -- is mandating that we wear something in practice for more security, why not wear it in games?" he said. "There's a reason why they're doing that."

Pitre recorded 40 tackles and had one interception in his eight games wearing the helmet last season.