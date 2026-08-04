Sources: Falcons, RB Robinson reach 3-year deal worth up to $75M

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Two-time Pro Bowler Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons reached agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $75 million that now will make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Robinson will receive $51 million guaranteed. The deal, negotiated by Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, will end the running back's weeklong hold-in at training camp.

With the new deal, Robinson will now make $22.25 million per year, surpassing the Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) as the highest-paid running back year-over-year in the league. That could change soon, though, with Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs also holding in while he waits for a contract extension.

Robinson had been holding in since the first day of Falcons training camp practice last Wednesday. The two-time Pro Bowler and 2025 All-Pro, who is now under contract with the Falcons through 2030, should return Tuesday afternoon.

Robinson, 24, led the NFL in scrimmage yards last season (2,298) and was fourth in rushing yards (1,478). His 93-yard rushing touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams was the longest in the NFL last season.

The Falcons have been busy this offseason locking up young talent. They signed wide receiver Drake London to a four-year, $141.05 million extension and put pen to paper with tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. for three years and $54 million. Last week, Atlanta signed left guard Matthew Bergeron to a four-year, $96 million extension.

Robinson was drafted eighth overall by the Falcons in 2023. In three seasons, he has 805 carries for 3,910 rushing yards plus 198 catches for 1,738 receiving yards. Robinson has 34 total touchdowns. He is expected to be a focal point for the Falcons this season under new coach Kevin Stefanski and new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.