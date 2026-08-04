Dan Campbell: Bijan Robinson deal won't 'hurt' Jahmyr Gibbs negotiations

'Only time will tell' when Gibbs will return to practice (0:32)

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ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Bijan Robinson's record-setting deal with the Atlanta Falcons is "certainly not gonna hurt" the team's contract negotiations with their own star running back, Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Falcons and Robinson agreed to a three-year extension Tuesday that includes $51 million guaranteed, setting the stage for a new deal for Gibbs, who continues to hold in and miss practices at training camp.

"[Robinson's deal is] not gonna hurt, but we'll see," Campbell said. "Look, I'm anxious to get Gibbs back out there.

"Every day that goes by, that's another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. But there again, it'll get done when it gets done."

Gibbs missed his fifth consecutive practice Monday, but the three-time Pro Bowler was spotted roaming the sidelines in a gray Lions cutoff hoodie, often chatting with teammates Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Jared Goff in between drills.

While leaving the field to enter the locker room alongside team security Monday, Gibbs was briefly approached by reporters and stated that "only time will tell" when he returns in his first official comments on his absence from practice.

When asked whether he needs a new deal before he returns to the field, Gibbs responded, "It's not about that" but wouldn't elaborate.

"What I'm ... aiming towards? Ah, I don't know," Gibbs said.

Both sides are working to secure a long-term deal for Gibbs to remain in Detroit beyond the 2027 season. He completed a conditioning test last week in which Campbell said Gibbs "had a little bit of a back" issue, but it wasn't severe.

Gibbs' teammates have continued to support him throughout the negotiations. Williams said Gibbs should be the NFL's highest-paid running back.

"I wouldn't even say look at the stats; look at the film," Williams said. "Nobody close. He's the best."

Gibbs is widely respected as one of the most electrifying players in the league with his blazing speed coupled with his ability as a receiver. He holds the NFL record for most touchdowns scored in a player's first three seasons (49).