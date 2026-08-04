Commanders' recently signed CB Ahkello Witherspoon retiring

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ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders placed cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon on the reserve/retired list.

Witherspoon, 31, informed the Commanders about his intentions on Tuesday morning, according to a team source.

Washington then signed veteran corner Fabian Moreau, who played his first four seasons with the Commanders after being drafted in 2017.

Witherspoon was signed by the Commanders this offseason. He played the past three seasons with the Rams, but sustained a broken scapula twice in 2025 and spent two stints on injured reserve, getting placed there for the final time after the wild-card playoff round.

San Francisco drafted Witherspoon in the third round of the 2017 draft. He played four seasons with the 49ers and two with Pittsburgh before signing with the Rams.