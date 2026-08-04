Zay Flowers, Ravens agree to four-year, $140M extension

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Two-time Pro Bowl receiver Zay Flowers has agreed with the Baltimore Ravens on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes $108 million guaranteed, his agency, Win Sports Group, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The $35 million average annual value ties him with Minnesota's Justin Jefferson as fourth highest-paid wide receiver.

Catching The Bag Baltimore's Zay Flowers is now tied with Minnesota's Justin Jefferson as the fourth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL based on average per year. WR TM AAV Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA $42.15M Ja'Marr Chase CIN $40.25M Drake London ATL $35.25M Zay Flowers BAL $35M Justin Jefferson MIN $35M CeeDee Lamb DAL $34M >>ESPN Research

Flowers, who will turn 26 in September, carried Baltimore's passing attack last season. His 1,211 yards receiving accounted for 36.9% of the Ravens' total receiving yards, which was the second-highest share by any player in 2025 behind Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba (44.1%), who is the NFL's highest-paid receiver at $42.15 million per year.

Flowers has been among the top three productive wide receivers from the 2023 draft, along with Smith-Njigba and the Rams' Puka Nacua. Over the past three seasons, Nacua has totaled 4,191 yards receiving and Smith-Njigba has recorded 3,551 yards. Flowers isn't far behind with 3,128 yards receiving.

He is the only player in Ravens history to reach the Pro Bowl as a wide receiver, and he has done so in 2024 and 2025. Last season, he set career highs with 86 catches; no other Ravens wide receiver had more than 25 catches or 400 yards in 2025.

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.