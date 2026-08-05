Can Cowboys achieve GOTI (Greatest Offense There Is) status?

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OXNARD, Calif. -- After the first practice of Dallas Cowboys training camp, left tackle Tyler Guyton let everybody in on a little secret.

"Dak has a new saying," Guyton said of quarterback Dak Prescott, "GOTI: Greatest Offense There Is. So that's the standard for us."

In the subsequent days, GOTI became a much-asked question to everybody from Prescott to wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Javonte Williams.

Prescott finalized the saying during pre-training camp workouts in Park City, Utah, with all of the skill players -- and everybody has bought in.

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"We know what kind of offense we can be," Ferguson said. "We know what kind of weapons we have. We know who's at the helm, that's 4 [Prescott]. And when the lights are on -- when we're fully focused, when we're playing our game, we're dialed in -- we are the greatest offense there is, and we believe that. That's just something we're striving to be every single day [in] the meeting room, practice, whatever it may be."

The Cowboys were one of the league's best offenses last year. They finished the season second in yards per game (391.9) and seventh in points (27.7). In the Super Bowl era, it was the fourth-best Cowboys season in terms of yards and 10th-highest in points.

They scored 40 or more points three times. They had only one game in which they failed to score more than 14 points, matching the fewest in a season in which Prescott started the majority of the games (2021).

The Cowboys were one of two teams with a 4,000-yard passer (Prescott, 4,552), two 1,000-yard receivers (Pickens 1,429; Lamb 1,077) and a 1,000-yard running back (Williams, 1,201). The Detroit Lions were the other.

And they return every significant contributor to the offense in 2026.

But making a historical leap to "Greatest Offense There Is" will require a lot more. In the Super Bowl era, the 2023 Denver Broncos, with Peyton Manning, averaged the most points (38.8). The 2011 New Orleans Saints, with Drew Brees, averaged 467.1 yards per game, most in the Super Bowl era.

"One, we've got to evolve," coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "We have to change the things that we didn't like last year that we didn't do very well. We've got to find ways to complement the things that we did well. We need a couple more guys to continue to step up -- not named Pickens and Lamb -- and that's the [Ryan Flournoys] of the world, it's some young tight ends, [running back] Jaydon Blue, things like that. And I've been very open and honest -- I really do believe that this offense is going to be driven by our offensive line. Our ability to move people, our ability to knock people back in a run game, our ability to pass protect. I think that's incredibly critical and we've got a few position battles going there.

"So I love it. I love the confidence, but we have to go out and do it."

The Cowboys have to improve in two areas: red zone and penalties.

Last season, the Cowboys scored touchdowns on 37 of 65 red zone trips. The 56.9% conversion rate ranked 16th in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles were No. 1 at 70.21%.

The Cowboys did an offseason study on red zone offenses, looking not only at their own but others in the NFL. So far in training camp, there has been more red zone work.

"We're too good to be kicking the field goals that we were kicking," Schottenheimer said. "And I think that's part of GOTI. I mean if we're going to truly be that, then we have to score touchdowns in the red zone."

Daily updates from every NFL training camp Latest buzz and notes by team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LV | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

In 2025, the Cowboys committed 57 penalties on offense, which ranked 19th in the league. The penalties accounted for 452 yards, which was 25th in the league. The San Francisco 49ers had the fewest offensive penalties (37) and yards (260).

"Going into Year 2 [with Schottenheimer as the playcaller], we know that last year's success doesn't just carry over to this year's success," Prescott said.

Prescott believes the Cowboys are ahead of where they were a year ago. With Lamb and Pickens, the Cowboys have arguably the NFL's best receiver duo. Flournoy is an up-and-coming No. 3 receiver. One of the best returners, KaVontae Turpin, has big-play ability at receiver. Ferguson had eight touchdowns in 2025. Williams set career highs in rushing yards, carries and touchdowns, leading to him signing a three-year, $24 million deal in the offseason.

Prescott trusts his offensive line, as Guyton has locked down the left tackle spot for now.

"It's going to be tough to cover all 53-and-a-half yards of the field and we're going to make teams do that," Prescott said. "And so whether it's the seams, whether it's the boundaries, whether it's getting in condensed formations and just keeping you off balance, that's the goal of this offense."

Pickens does not believe there is a ceiling to what the offense can achieve.

"The limitations and nuances of the limitations, you shouldn't put that on yourself," Pickens said. "You can really do anything you want. I feel like as an offense that's one thing and one mindset that we have, so just trying to be through the roof."