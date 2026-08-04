Jets rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq to miss time after hernia setback

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FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq, expected to have a significant role for the New York Jets, is sidelined again due to a previous injury.

Sadiq, who underwent hernia surgery in May, suffered a "little setback" and will be out "a little bit," coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday. He didn't provide a timetable, indicating, "I can't tell you exactly how long right now, but he's "very confident" that Sadiq will be ready for Week 1.

It certainly appears that Sadiq, drafted 16th overall, could miss at least a chunk of the preseason.

The injury news came one day after Glenn announced that the former Oregon standout was on a "maintenance program" as part of his post-surgery plan. Sadiq participated in the first three practices of training camp, then took a scheduled rest day on Monday -- which followed a day off for the team. He didn't practice on Tuesday, either, raising questions.

Glenn confirmed that the setback is hernia-related, explaining, "When he had the surgery -- I mean, most guys, they usually get both [sides] done. That's how many doctors do it. So I'm not real worried, but I think I want to make sure that I make the right decision and make sure I take care of him so he can be ready for the season."

Sadiq isn't expected to have another surgery, but he figures to be way behind when he returns. He missed a large portion of the offseason and will have missed valuable reps in training camp.

The Jets have good depth at tight end, with Mason Taylor, Jeremy Ruckert and Jelani Woods, but Sadiq provides a different dimension because of his rare speed. He ran a blazing 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the February combine, breaking the 20-year-old record set by Vernon Davis (4.40) in 2006. The coaching staff hopes to use Sadiq in multiple-TE packages, trying to create mismatches.

Sadiq showed in the first few days of camp that he could be a chess piece in the offense, playing a variety of roles.

He played with the injury through part of last season, missing one game for Oregon. The Jets said they were aware of it when they drafted him. He finished last season with 51 receptions for 560 yards and eight touchdowns.

"I already feel better than last season, which is good," Sadiq said Saturday after the third camp practice.

In other injury news, rookie cornerback D'Angelo Ponds, a second-round pick, hasn't practiced due to a strained calf. He will be out at least this week, according to Glenn.