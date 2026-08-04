Sillman to oversee Dolphins' football ops; Garfinkel steps down

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MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins have announced a new leader to oversee football operations. Team owner Stephen Ross has named son-in-law Daniel Sillman as the new CEO of Ross Sports & Entertainment, while Dolphins president and CEO Tom Garfinkel steps down after 13 years.

Sillman, 37, who is also the co-founder and executive chairman of Relevant Sports -- which oversees the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Grand Prix, the Miami Open and the Precision Drive Club -- will have coach Jeff Hafley, general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and vice president of football operations Brandon Shore reporting directly to him.

"Danny's deep familiarity with the organization's businesses, combined with his experience building globally recognized sports and media companies, uniquely positions him to lead Ross Sports & Entertainment into its next phase of operation," Ross said in a statement. "He understands our culture, our ambitions, and where we're headed, and I have complete confidence in his ability to lead the organization into this new era."

Sillman's role with the Dolphins reached a new high this offseason, when he led the search for the team's head coach and general manager.

Sillman, who is married to Ross' daughter Kimberly, is also one of Ross' successors to run the Dolphins, along with Kimberly and Ross' daughter Jennifer.

Over the past decade, Sillman has negotiated billions of dollars' worth of media rights deals with Relevant Sports, including a $1.4 billion deal between LaLiga and ESPN and a $1.5 billion deal between UEFA and Paramount.

"It is an incredible honor to lead Ross Sports & Entertainment at such an exciting moment," Sillman said. "Tom and this leadership team have built one of the most admired organizations in global sports. I've had the privilege of working alongside many of them and have seen firsthand the culture, ambition and relentless pursuit of excellence that define this enterprise.

"Our opportunity now is to build on that extraordinary foundation -- continuing to innovate, expanding our global reach and delivering best-in-class experiences for fans, partners and our community while pursuing championships on the field and excellence across every part of the business. Ross Sports & Entertainment is uniquely positioned to shape the future of sports, entertainment and live experiences, and I couldn't be more excited for what lies ahead."

Garfinkel joined the Dolphins organization in 2013 and was impactful in improving the franchise from a business perspective. He led the $550 million privately funded renovation of Hard Rock Stadium and played a critical role in bringing the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix and Miami Open tennis tournament to the site. During his tenure, the stadium also hosted the Super Bowl in 2020, the College Football Playoff national championship in 2021 and 2026, and seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup -- including the bronze medal match.

He was also influential in designing the multisection campus around Hard Rock Stadium, which he said he modeled after Disneyland.

According to a statement released by the organization, Garfinkel will serve as vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and as a managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix.