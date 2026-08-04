Cowboys cut short battle for LT, give Guyton first-team reps

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OXNARD, Calif. -- The competition to be the Dallas Cowboys' left tackle is over for now.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said the Cowboys will leave Tyler Guyton with their first-team offense as Dak Prescott 's blind-side protector -- in part because of how the 2024 first-round pick has performed early in training camp and in part from what they have yet to see from the other contender, Nate Thomas. The plan was to rotate Guyton and Thomas every four days, but that plan was scrapped after just one padded practice.

"I think you feel confidence (from Guyton)," Schottenheimer said. "Obviously we have the right to adjust some things, and so we're going to keep him at starting left tackle right now. We talked to Nate and said Nate needs to show us a little bit more consistent play to push for that. And so, I know we told you guys about the rotation, so Tyler will stay at left tackle. Excited to see how Nate handles that challenge."

Guyton has started 21 of the 25 games he has played in his first two seasons, but he has had a difficult time staying healthy. He missed the final seven games last season with a high ankle sprain after missing one game earlier with a concussion. As a rookie, he missed two games with knee and shoulder injuries.

Thomas, a sixth-round pick in 2024, started four games last season, getting playing time at both tackle spots.

Schottenheimer said Guyton was an offseason award winner for his work in the weight room, which began in early February.

"He's doing some really great things," Schottenheimer said. "I think his sets are very compact. He's in control. He's not oversetting, and he's playing the leverage game. His punches have been good. But I don't think that that's anything new to the pads. I think that started with him being one of the first guys back in the building."