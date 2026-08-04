Sources: Falcons' Jalon Walker feared to have torn ACL

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Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Jalon Walker is feared to have torn his ACL, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Steve Wyche.

Walker will have an MRI to confirm the injury from practice Tuesday, which drew an emotional reaction from Falcons players after the second-year linebacker was carted off.

Walker couldn't place any weight on the left leg as he was helped off the cart and taken into the locker room. Players huddled as Walker received attention from trainers following his injury on a pass rush play.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski ended practice after the injury, about 45 minutes earlier than scheduled.

There was no immediate report from the team on the severity of the injury.

Walker was the No. 15 pick and one of two pass rushers taken by the Falcons in the first round of last year's NFL draft -- along with James Pearce Jr., the No. 25 pick.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Walker is versatile and able to line up as an edge rusher or outside linebacker. The former Georgia star had 36 tackles and 5.5 sacks as a rookie last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.