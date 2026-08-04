Epenesa grateful to be Eagle after 'weird' Browns situation

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PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles defensive end AJ Epenesa expressed gratitude for being with his new team after what he described as a "weird situation" with the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason.

"I don't necessarily want to go back and talk on that," he said. "I'll just leave that in the past and just be happy that I'm not a Brown and that I'm an Eagle."

Epenesa reached free agency after spending the first six years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He and the Browns agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million in March. But Cleveland was uncomfortable finalizing the contract after a subsequent physical, a source told ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi.

He remained a free agent until signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in June.

"Very healthy, feeling good, and happy to be here," Epenesa said following Tuesday's training camp practice.

Epenesa, 27, appeared in 91 games over six seasons in Buffalo, including 19 starts. He has 24 career sacks to go with 53 quarterback hits and four interceptions.

A former second-round pick out of Iowa, Epenesa joins an edge group in Philadelphia that includes Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith Jr.