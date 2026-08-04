Co-defendant in football wire fraud scheme gets 6-year prison sentence

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A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced CJ Evins, one of two men who schemed to obtain nearly $20 million in fraudulent loans by impersonating NFL athletes, to 72 months in prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, according to Evins' attorney, Ben Alper.

Evins, 29, who had already pleaded guilty in the case in April, received a year less prison time than federal guidelines had stipulated but more than his lawyer had argued for in a plea deal.

Evins' attorney stated in a presentencing document submitted last month that Luther Davis, Evins' co-defendant and a former Alabama defensive tackle, "was the mastermind and primary instigator" of the plan and that Evins began working with Davis as his intern.

According to presentencing court documents, Davis, 37, used wigs and makeup to dress up as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Los Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku and Green Bay Packers cornerback Xavier McKinney in virtual loan meetings. Davis also wore a "durag-style head covering" to impersonate Penix.

The presentencing report stated that Davis "presented forged drivers licenses" to notary publics for the multimillion-dollar notes and managed fake email addresses to impersonate Penix, Njoku and McKinney. Court documents stated none of the players authorized the loans or created the fake email accounts and that there were at least 13 fake loans taken out for more than $19.8 million.

Davis and Evins created "fabricated personal financial statements, Secretary of State documents, and bank statements for companies purportedly operated by the players," court documents said.

Davis, who is scheduled to be sentenced in a Georgia federal court Oct. 29, showed up to meetings in disguise and "impersonated the players" at loan closings with fake licenses, fooling lenders and notary publics, federal prosecutors said.

"Mr. Evins accepts the court's decision, takes full responsibility for his actions, and is deeply remorseful for his involvement in this case," Alper said in a statement.

The presentencing statement said Evins immediately attempted to meet with law enforcement after learning of a federal investigation and agreed to cooperate with law enforcement as part of his plea agreement.

The Department of Justice in the Northern District of Georgia, where the case was handled, did not immediately return an ESPN request for comment.

A state civil case in Florida, where one of the lenders defrauded in the scam was based, remains open since being filed in February 2025. The plaintiff in that case, Aliya Sports Finance, is suing underwriter Sure Sports for negligence, gross negligence, negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment.