Robinson, Gibbs told each other 'hang in there' amid hold-ins

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FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson said he has spoken with Jahmyr Gibbs, his Detroit Lions counterpart, about their respective contract negotiations.

Robinson and Gibbs both began training camp "holding in" with their teams. Both were present at practice, but didn't actually take part in it as they waited for market-setting contract extensions. Robinson got his Tuesday, signing a three-year deal with the Falcons worth up to $75 million that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

"We just told each other, 'Just hang in there, everything's going to get done, everything's going to be all right,'" Robinson said Wednesday. "And it's cool to see him go through it, too. And I hope he gets the most out of what he deserves because he deserves it -- deserves it all."

Robinson will make $22.25 million annually, the highest contract ever given to a running back year over year. The deal includes $51 million guaranteed. Nicole Lynn of Klutch Sports, who negotiated the contract, was present with Robinson at his news conference Wednesday.

Robinson, 24, said he maintains conversations with Gibbs, because the two are tied together in the argument about who is the best running back in the NFL. Robinson was drafted at No. 8 by the Falcons in 2023, while Gibbs was taken at No. 12 by the Lions in the same year.

"The Bijan-Gibbs debate is actually cool to see," Robinson said. "It actually helps us both out because every single Sunday or whatever day we play, we're always trying to compete against each other. And to have a guy like that, that I can compete with in whatever game he's playing in and whatever game I'm playing in, we just know that we have to give our best effort. So, it's cool to experience that."

Robinson said it was difficult to hold-in, because he wanted to be practicing with his teammates. At the end of a practice last week, Robinson did pushups with the other offensive players after they lost a drill.

"I was even kind of calling [Lynn] and being like, 'Yo, can I just do a little something?'" Robinson said with a smile.

As for Gibbs, his hold in has continued as he awaits a contract that will be similar and perhaps even surpass the one Robinson just got.

"I hope he gets the most out of what he deserves because he deserves it -- deserves it all," Robinson said. "But it's definitely a cool feeling to see two offensive guys, offensive weapon guys that got drafted in the same class."