Jerry Jeudy clarifies viral video, says he talked to Browns QBs

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BEREA, Ohio -- Jerry Jeudy clarified a viral video in which the veteran wide receiver appears to name his preference on who he believes should be named the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback, saying his flashing four fingers was in reference to his daughter's age and not Deshaun Watson.

In the TikTok livestream, Jeudy raises four fingers, which was taken by many as a reference to Watson, who wears No. 4. The video appears to have been edited, however, as there is a skip in the clip between when Jeudy shows his fingers and when the question is shown.

Jeudy told reporters that the video was cut and that before the edit, he showed his daughter, which prompted a viewer to ask how old she was.

"I threw out the four because she's 4 years old," Jeudy said.

Jeudy said he spoke about the video to Watson and Shedeur Sanders, who have been alternating first-team reps in Cleveland's quarterback competition.

"I don't know what they're thinking in their mind, so I had to just go up there and ... clear it up to them and know what really happened and not what the media portrayed it to be," Jeudy said.

Shortly after the video went viral July 26, Jeudy took to social media to push back against the notion that he was vouching for Watson.

"I've been in the league for seven years -- at least five or six of the years, it's all been a quarterback competition within those years," Jeudy said Wednesday. "I think I'm mature enough and wise enough to not answer questions like that. For everyone to believe that I would answer something like that on social media is kind of wild, but you got to understand this [is] where we're in and understand how everybody's viewing the quarterback competition in this room.

"So every little thing is going to try to turn it into that. Which I get it, I understand. But like I said, I spoke on it. I said what I truly felt about the situation, and I leave it off from there. If anybody wants to believe [that], that's what they want to believe."