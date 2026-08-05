Zay Flowers hoping Ravens extend QB Lamar Jackson

Why Greeny expects Lamar Jackson to go on a 'scorched-earth tour' this season (2:18)

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OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- After signing his four-year extension, Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers said he hopes quarterback Lamar Jackson is with the Baltimore Ravens equally as long.

"I'd love for him to be my quarterback to I'm done playing," Flowers said Wednesday. "No matter whether 12 years, 13. It don't matter how long. I want him to be my quarterback because, to me, he's the best in the world."

Jackson, a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player, has two years remaining on his contract. The Ravens and Jackson have declined to comment on where negotiations stand on a new deal.

Ravens receiver Zay Flowers, who reached a four-year extension on Tuesday, hopes the team can reach a new deal with quarterback Lamar Jackson. "I want him to be my quarterback because, to me, he's the best in the world," Flowers said. Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Baltimore certainly made it even more appealing for Jackson to stay even longer by extending Flowers, his top target, through the 2031 season. Flowers' contract is worth $140 million and includes $108 million guaranteed, his agency Win Sports Group, told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jackson and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley took Flowers out for a celebratory dinner on Tuesday night.

"I feel like our games kind of match," Flowers said of his connection with Jackson. "He can do everything -- move around and run -- and I can get open."

Flowers, who turns 26 in September, has had instant chemistry with Jackson since being the No. 22 pick in 2023. Over the past three seasons, Jackson has completed as many passes to Flowers (208) as he has to all other Ravens wide receivers combined.

Flowers' deal is a record for a Baltimore wide receiver in terms of overall value and average per year. In each of the previous two seasons, the Ravens' spending on the wide receiver position ranked 29th in 2024 and 23rd in 2025.

"Everybody [in the wide receiver room] was excited because the [talk] here in Baltimore was receivers are not really valued," Flowers said. "And that changed yesterday."