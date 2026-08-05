Lions name Richard Haddad to replace Wood as president, CEO

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DETROIT -- The search has ended as the Detroit Lions have named Richard Haddad as the new team president and CEO, the team announced Wednesday.

Haddad, a native of Adrian, Michigan, will replace Rod Wood who announced his retirement in February ahead of the 2026 season.

Wood will remain in place to help guide Haddad and the organization through the transition phase. Haddad is set to join the organization in early September and will work closely with Lions team owner Sheila Hamp.

"Rich is a proven leader who understands what it means to steward an iconic sports franchise in the city of Detroit, and we are thrilled that he is bringing that experience to the Lions," Hamp said in a news release. "Throughout our process, Rich's experience, steady leadership style, and grasp on the present and future state of team sports were clear differentiators. My family and I are excited to work with Rich on driving the Lions forward in our continued pursuit to bring a championship to Detroit."

His role is to assume oversight of all football and business operations of the Lions organization while setting the vision for the future growth of both the Lions and Ford Field.

The sports business executive is joining the Lions after a 14-year tenure with Pistons Sports & Entertainment and the Detroit Pistons, where he currently serves as the organization's chief operating officer.

His professional highlights include helping the Pistons' move back from Auburn Hills to Detroit and the development, construction and opening of the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center. He also helped lead the organization's efforts to bring a WNBA team back to Detroit and to develop a WNBA team headquarters and practice facility on the Detroit riverfront.

"I am thrilled to join the Detroit Lions organization as its next President and CEO," Haddad said in a statement. "I want to thank Sheila Hamp and the Ford family for their trust in me, along with Tom Gores and Arn Tellem for 14 great years with the Pistons.

"As a lifelong Lions fan, I understand firsthand how much this team means to this city and state, and I'm honored and humbled to lead this franchise. Sheila, Rod [Wood], Brad [Holmes] and Dan [Campbell] have built an incredible foundation, and I can't wait to work with them to build on that and deliver for our fans and our community."