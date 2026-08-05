Matthew McConaughey contacts Bijan Robinson following contract extension

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When news of Bijan Robinson's new contract broke Tuesday, the first person the star running back heard from wasn't a teammate or a family member.

It was actor Matthew McConaughey.

Robinson revealed Wednesday that when word got out about his three-year extension with the Atlanta Falcons worth up to $75 million, it didn't take long for McConaughey to offer his congratulations. In fact, it was a matter of minutes.

"As soon as the news hit, Matthew McConaughey hit me," Robinson told reporters. "As soon as it hit. I think it hit at like 7:56 [a.m.]. Like 7:58, he texted me.

.@McConaughey texted @Bijan5Robinson as soon as his contract news hit this week 🤝 pic.twitter.com/j3yjOpoGJV — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 5, 2026

"A lot of awesome, really cool people texted me, but it was cool to see him, as soon as it hit, like, he was the first one."

Robinson played college ball at Texas, where McConaughey is an alumnus and longtime superfan. The Falcons showed in their post of Robinson's quote a photo he took with McConaughey as a recruit on a visit to Austin. The former Longhorns running back has expressed interest in getting into acting following his playing career and was connected with McConaughey, with the two developing a friendship during Robinson's final collegiate year in 2022.

For now, though, Robinson's talents will remain on the gridiron -- talents he's now better compensated for than he was last week.