Biggest 2026 NFL postdraft questions for all 32 teams

Matt Miller says the Cowboys' pick of Caleb Downs is his favorite from the NFL draft. (0:45)

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The 2026 NFL draft wrapped up Saturday in Pittsburgh. The three-day event saw 58 wide receivers and tight ends drafted -- tied for the most for a seven-round draft (i.e., since 1994) -- and a few early surprises, including the Arizona Cardinals taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 3, the Tennessee Titans selecting Ohio State wideout Carnell Tate fourth and, perhaps most of all, the Los Angeles Rams drafting Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson 13th.

There are 257 new faces joining the league, but will they help solve teams' woes? What questions linger after the three-day player selection extravaganza, and what comes next?

We asked our NFL Nation reporters to tell us the most pressing question facing the teams they cover coming out of this weekend. Read their postdraft insights below.

Check out ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper's grades for all 32 draft classes and analysts Jordan Reid and Matt Miller's postdraft superlatives for more insight into all seven rounds of the draft.

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Did the Bills do enough to address the defense?

The Bills put significant draft resources into their defense, using six of the team's 10 picks on the unit. Many of the team's newest players project to begin as backups. In free agency, the Bills added a few new defenders (three starters) and will be relying on players from last season's team to mesh well in coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme.

GM Brandon Beane likes to sign free agents after the draft, but how this unit comes together, or whether other investments should have been made, will be an unknown until the season gets underway. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Will taking Kadyn Proctor over Caleb Downs and Rueben Bain pay off?

Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan was targeting Proctor at pick No. 11 and got "free money" in the form of two fifth-round picks from the Cowboys to move down one spot. Sullivan spoke highly of Proctor's "rare" blend of size and skill, but Proctor's career will likely be compared to that of Downs and Bain, who were on the board when Proctor was taken.

The Dolphins are confident they made the right decision, and if Proctor hits his full potential, it'll be hard to argue against them. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

What will the draft compensation be if the Patriots, who didn't select a wide receiver, trade for A.J. Brown?

No two trades are the same, but one of the most recent high-profile receiver deals was for Jaylen Waddle, who was acquired by the Broncos in exchange for a package that included a late first-round pick. So it makes sense that the Eagles might hold out for a first-round pick, even if it means waiting for 2028 or the pick is conditional on Brown reaching certain performance-based markers.

The Patriots, however, could point to the 2024 deal that sent Stefon Diggs from Buffalo to Houston in a package that included a second-rounder as the top chip. -- Mike Reiss

Was drafting TE Kenyon Sadiq in Round 1 a luxury pick?

Coach Aaron Glenn said recently that tight end Mason Taylor, a 2025 second-round pick, is going to have "a hell of a year" in 2026. Then came the draft, and the Jets became only the fourth team over the past 24 years to pick a tight end in the first or second round in back-to-back years.

It's on new offensive coordinator Frank Reich to make it work. Look for an uptick in 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR). In Reich's recent history as a playcaller, his usage of 12 personnel was roughly the league average. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Who will be the Ravens' starting center?

The Ravens made 11 picks in the draft but were unable to fill their biggest need -- center. Almost two months after losing Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency, Baltimore still has a hole in the middle of its offensive line.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said the two prospects he liked were surprisingly taken in the second round, and he didn't believe the other available center prospects could make an immediate impact. "As the Hall of Fame general manager [Ozzie Newsome] once said, 'You don't play games until September,' and I think we'll have a great offensive line at that point," DeCosta said. "We have a plan." -- Jamison Hensley

Are the Bengals ever going to get a linebacker?

Cincinnati still has not made a major addition in the middle of its defense. Bengals assistant GM Steve Radicevic said that's the way free agency and the board fell, despite having linebackers queued up.

But it's a sign the Bengals believe Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter will continue to improve, especially after Cincinnati added defensive tackles Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen this offseason. -- Ben Baby

How quickly can the rookies on offense make an impact?

Eight of the Browns' 10 draft picks were on offense, and many should be poised for big roles sooner than later. No. 9 pick Spencer Fano will get a shot to be Cleveland's franchise left tackle, and first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion could very well start opposite Jerry Jeudy in Week 1.

Second-round pick Denzel Boston provides a unique skill set in the Browns' wide receiver room as a big-bodied target, and though center Parker Brailsford was a fifth-round pick, he has plenty of experience (42 college starts) and could push for a starting role. -- Daniel Oyefusi

Did the Steelers do enough to immediately address their biggest holes?

Starting with first-round pick Max Iheanachor -- a tackle who started playing football only five years ago -- the Steelers seemed to target developmental prospects with high upside but also plenty of unknowns. The same can be said for third-round quarterback Drew Allar, third-round cornerback Daylen Everette and sixth-round defensive lineman Gabriel Rubio.

The Steelers might be able to afford having multiple developmental quarterbacks with the hope still that Aaron Rodgers returns, but the tackle position could need a plug-and-play contributor if Broderick Jones isn't ready to go following his neck surgery. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

When will top picks Keylan Rutledge and Kayden McDonald become starters?

Houston's first- and second-round picks have traditionally started Week 1 in recent times. Since 2023, Houston has drafted tackles Blake Fisher and Aireontae Ersery, along with guard Juice Scruggs, wideout Jayden Higgins, quarterback C.J. Stroud, defensive end Will Anderson and cornerback Kamari Lassiter. Over that span, only Fisher and Scruggs weren't immediate starters, largely because Scruggs was injured and Fisher was behind two tackles on high-priced contracts at the time.

So it shouldn't take long before Rutledge, a guard, and McDonald, a defensive tackle, earn starting roles. -- DJ Bien-Aime

Can the Colts still find an impact pass rusher?

The Colts let multiple veteran pass rushers walk in free agency, and it remains to be seen whether 2025 second-round choice Jaylahn Tuimoloau can adequately take over a starting job opposite Laiatu Latu. Indianapolis selected two edge rushers in this draft draft -- George Gumbs Jr. and Caden Curry -- but they were fifth- and sixth-round picks, respectively.

Will a viable veteran become available in postdraft roster cuts? -- Stephen Holder

How does the Jaguars' pass rush improve?

The Jaguars finished 27th in sacks (32) last season but didn't add a pass rusher in free agency and didn't draft an edge rusher until they took Wesley Williams, who had 11 total sacks in his last three college seasons, in the fourth round.

GM James Gladstone admitted that the pass rush isn't any better today than when the season ended, but he's confident it will be as the defensive scheme evolves in the second year under coordinator Anthony Campanile. It's unlikely the Jaguars will add any of the unsigned veteran pass rushers available, so the pressure is on for the duo of Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker to up production. -- Michael DiRocco

Did the Titans do enough to address the interior offensive line?

Releasing center Lloyd Cushenberry and not re-signing right guard Kevin Zeitler meant two new starting spots were up for grabs. Veteran center Austin Schlottmann was signed to help, but he has never been a consistent starter. Second-year guard Jackson Slater and veteran free agent Cordell Volson will battle at right guard. The competition will be enhanced by Day 3 picks Fernando Carmona and Pat Coogan, but someone needs to emerge to secure a spot. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Did the Broncos add enough additional impact at tight end?

Yes, the trade for receiver Jaylen Waddle will add pop to the Broncos' offense, and Waddle was essentially their first-round draft pick. And after a 14-win season, there aren't many rookie snaps to be had in Denver. But the glaring predraft need for this team was at tight end.

The Broncos didn't pick until the third round and waited until the fifth round (Justin Joly) and the seventh round (Dallen Bentley) to make selections at the position. Bentley is a physical player with a big upside, but he is more of an in-line option at this stage. It is Joly who could offer some immediate help at receiver, and the Broncos will likely need him to be ready to contribute in the passing game in the regular season. -- Jeff Legwold

How quickly can the Chiefs' four defensive draft picks make an impact?

The Chiefs' top four selections were all defenders. We know cornerback Mansoor Delane will likely start in place of Trent McDuffie. But the trio alongside Delane -- defensive tackle Peter Woods, defensive end R Mason Thomas and safety Jadon Canady -- should have opportunities to be rotational contributors. How well they do will likely determine how much of an improvement the Chiefs' defense makes in 2026. -- Nate Taylor

Did the Raiders do enough to build around quarterback Fernando Mendoza?

Sure, the Raiders didn't land a wide receiver such as Denzel Boston, Ted Hurst or Ja'Kobi Lane. But another factor in supporting a quarterback is a strong defense, and the Raiders made strides in that direction.

Las Vegas improved its depth in the secondary, adding two starting-caliber players in safety Treydan Stukes and cornerback Jermod McCoy. Offensively, an efficient run game is essential to coach Klint Kubiak's offense. By drafting Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas has a chance to form a solid one-two punch with him and last year's first-round pick, Ashton Jeanty. Factor in the moves the Raiders made during free agency, and there appears to be a solid group around Mendoza. It's not a finished product, but not every rebuild can happen overnight. -- Ryan McFadden

Did the Chargers do enough to protect Justin Herbert?

This has been the biggest question for this team since general manager Joe Hortiz took the job in 2024. The Chargers drafted four offensive linemen, their most since 1991, led by second-round pick Jake Slaughter, a Florida center.

L.A.'s biggest need was at guard, and Hortiz said the expectation is that Slaughter will compete to start at left guard. The only issue is that Slaughter never played a college snap at guard, but the Chargers are banking on him upgrading this line and keeping Herbert -- the league's most hit and pressured quarterback last season -- upright in 2026. -- Kris Rhim

NFC EAST

Have the Cowboys done enough at linebacker?

The Cowboys gave a fifth-round pick to San Francisco for Dee Winters, who has started his past 27 games and had 101 tackles last season. Third-round pick Jaishawn Barham will begin his career at inside linebacker. The Cowboys already had DeMarvion Overshown, Shemar James and Justin Barron on the roster as off-ball linebackers.

Winters can walk in as a starter, but executive vice president Stephen Jones said the Cowboys will continue to look for help either through free agency or the trade market. But the move for Winters reduced the Cowboys' need to add to the position immediately. -- Todd Archer

How do the Giants fill out the Dexter Lawrence-less defensive line?

General manager Joe Schoen said the Giants will stay in touch with the agents of veterans DJ Reader, Shelby Harris and Benito Jones. The Giants might even have a "couple more" veterans visit. The bottom line is the Giants will add a veteran to the mix. Drafting Bobby Jamison-Travis in the sixth round isn't enough. -- Jordan Raanan

How will the new additions fit in offensive coordinator Sean Mannion's scheme?

A.J. Brown is likely on his way out, as further evidenced by the Eagles' selection of receiver Makai Lemon in Round 1. Philadelphia went with another skill player, tight end Eli Stowers, in the second round. With those two prospects joining DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and Dontayvion Wicks, the new OC has plenty of intriguing options to work with as he shapes the offense in his vision. -- Tim McManus

Have the Commanders done enough around Jayden Daniels?

Washington drafted receiver Antonio Williams in the third round. Williams mostly played in the slot at Clemson, but he showed the ability to win outside. The Commanders needed another playmaker and explosiveness alongside No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.

They could also eventually sign Brandon Aiyuk -- though it remains uncertain when the 49ers will release him. And the Commanders did strengthen their defense, which will prevent the offense from needing to post big numbers every game. All of that will help Daniels, but until Williams proves himself, there will be questions. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Will the Bears' pass rush be good enough as is?

Only one of Chicago's seven draft picks was spent on the defensive line, but not until the sixth round when the Bears traded up to select Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg. The Bears exited the draft facing the same big question they had entering it.

The current pass rush needs work, and barring a trade that injects the D-line with impact talent, the Bears will rely on Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker and Shemar Turner to improve a unit that ranked 31st in pass rush win rate and 29th in pressure percentage last season. -- Courtney Cronin

Did the Lions fill their need at offensive tackle?

The Lions believe they have. With seven offensive tackles taken in the opening round, some might question whether Clemson tackle Blake Miller was the best option among the early talent available, especially with Georgia's Monroe Freeling still on the board. But Lions GM Brad Holmes believes Miller, who is likely to start at right tackle, is a perfect fit for Detroit, and based on Holmes' track record in the draft (he has drafted a league-high seven Pro Bowlers since 2021) his eye for talent should be respected. -- Eric Woodyard

Do the Packers have another Malik Willis?

General manager Brian Gutekunst didn't draft a quarterback. And although he didn't rule out acquiring one at some point before the season, the backup spot behind Jordan Love is far from settled after losing Willis to the Dolphins in free agency.

They signed journeyman Desmond Ridder late last season and added free agent Kyle McCord in the offseason. Could one of them do what Willis did and help the Packers win games if Love gets hurt?

"That'd be nice," Gutekunst said. "I'm excited about the competition in that room, and we'll see if we add to it along the way. But it's a really important thing for us. Jordan, the last two years has missed some time and we've needed somebody to come in there and play at a high level to help win those games, so whoever's called upon we're going to expect that. And when you lose a guy like Malik, it is something you're going to have to replace, and we're going to try to do that." -- Rob Demovsky

Will safety Harrison Smith return?

At the end of the season, all signs were pointing toward the longtime Vikings safety retiring after 14 seasons. But free agency and now the draft have come and gone, and Smith hasn't made any public pronouncements.

The Vikings released him March 11 but have let him know that they would welcome him back if he decides to play in 2026. The team drafted safety Jakobe Thomas in the third round, but there have been no other notable additions at the position. The Vikings will move on if they have to, but they know they will have a better defense with Smith back on the field. -- Kevin Seifert

NFC SOUTH

Did the Falcons get significantly better on either line?

New Falcons general manager Ian Cunningham said in his introductory news conference that he wanted to build Atlanta through the draft and the trenches. The Falcons should be happy with their draft haul -- they got potential starters in cornerback Avieon Terrell and wide receiver Zachariah Branch, as well as high-upside picks across the board -- but they did not necessarily acquire impact players on either line.

Stopping the run was a concern for the Atlanta defense last season, and the Falcons didn't pick up a defensive tackle in the draft until the sixth round in Anterio Thompson. -- Marc Raimondi

Who is the Panthers' Week 1 starter at left tackle?

The Panthers didn't have a timeline for starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu's return after he ruptured a patellar tendon in the playoffs in January. The Panthers used their first-round pick on Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling. If Ekwonu isn't ready for the start of the season, the big question is whether Freeling is ready to start immediately.

The Panthers signed veteran left tackle Rasheed Walker to a one-year, $10 million deal in free agency, giving them another options to fill in for Ekwonu. -- Katherine Terrell

Do the Saints keep looking for a cornerback?

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said they went into the draft intending to get a cornerback early but "it just didn't work out." The Saints drafted some developmental cornerbacks but haven't designated someone to fill the nickel role that was left empty when Alontae Taylor left in free agency.

The Saints could move around some in-house candidates or keep looking to see who they might add to their defensive backs room. -- Katherine Terrell

Did the Bucs do enough to improve their pass defense?

The Bucs selected edge rusher Rueben Bain in the first round to help their pass rush, and they selected nickelback Keionte Scott in the fourth round. While the latter allows cornerback Jacob Parrish to compete for a starting spot on the outside with Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison, corner is a position that's frequently plagued by injuries. Many of the Bucs' most challenging moments in 2025 came when reserves were exploited, such as the infamous third-and-28 and fourth-and-14 plays against the Falcons.

The Bucs allowed a 29.6% third-and-long conversion rate in passing situations in 2025 -- eighth worst in the league. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Who will be the Cardinals' starting right tackle?

For now it's Elijah Wilkinson, but he might not be the future anchor of the right side of Arizona's line. The Cardinals drafted Chase Bisontis out of Texas A&M in the second round, and while he's a natural guard, he did play right tackle as a freshman in college three years ago. Arizona also took Ole Miss right tackle Jayden Williams in the seventh round, but he has work to do to get on the field as a rookie, leaving Arizona still searching for its right tackle of the future. -- Josh Weinfuss

Was it a risk to draft quarterback Ty Simpson at No. 13 instead of a player who could help the Rams win the Super Bowl in 2026?

Rams head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead made it clear this weekend that they don't believe in the idea of being "a player away" from winning a Super Bowl and said they couldn't pass up the chance to draft Matthew Stafford's heir apparent with the 13th pick.

If receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams can stay healthy next season, passing on a wide receiver or another pass catcher might not be a huge deal for Los Angeles. If either miss extended time, the Rams might wish they had drafted a player who could help them win right now. -- Sarah Barshop

Who will the 49ers start at left guard and safety?

The Niners prefer to use their most valuable draft capital on premium positions such as the defensive line and wide receiver, but this year was challenging based on where they were drafting.

Safety and left guard were the positions in obvious need of starting-caliber players, but the 49ers didn't address the offensive line until late in the fourth round and didn't select a safety, indicating they're OK with the players in place and/or going to keep an eye out for options on the open market. Perhaps some of their in-house options will emerge to solidify those spots, but the Niners are more likely to have competitions that linger into training camp and, perhaps, beyond. -- Nick Wagoner

Will Seahawks add an edge rusher?

With the help of four trades that turned a league-low four selections into eight, general manager John Schneider addressed Seattle's needs at running back (Jadarian Price), safety (Bud Clark), cornerback (Julian Neal) and guard (Beau Stephens).

But the board apparently did not align for the Seahawks to take an edge rusher, where they still have not added anyone to replace Boye Mafe and the 561 snaps he played last season. Schneider said they still might sign one. A name to keep an eye on is veteran free agent Dante Fowler Jr., whom the Seahawks hosted for a visit before the draft. -- Brady Henderson