CHICAGO -- The Chicago Bears' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Wednesday.

Ben Johnson begins his head coaching career with back-to-back division matchups when the Bears open with the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday Night Football and then travel to Detroit in Week 2 to face Johnson's former Lions team.

The Bears have the earliest bye in Week 5 before returning to Washington for a third straight season. Chicago infamously lost in Washington coming off its bye week in 2024 as Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown caught a tipped Hail Mary in the end zone while time expired. That was the beginning of 10 straight losses for the Bears.

One season after a 5-12 finish, the Bears are tied for the second-hardest strength of schedule (.571) based on their opponents' 2024 win-loss record and face five teams that made the postseason, including Super Bowl champion Philadelphia, during the season half of the season.

The NFC North is once again shaping up to be brutally tough with Chicago holding the fourth-best odds (+425) to win the division, according to ESPN BET.

Here's what's in store for the Bears:

Bears 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 8 vs. Minnesota Vikings (MNF)

Week 2: Sept. 14 at Detroit Lions

Week 3: Sept. 21 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 4: Sept. 28 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: Bye week

Week 6: Oct. 13 at Washington Commanders (MNF)

Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 8: Oct. 26 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: Nov. 2 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 10: Nov. 9 vs. New York Giants

Week 11: Nov. 16 at Vikings

Week 12: Nov. 23 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 13: Nov. 28 at Philadelphia Eagles (Black Friday Football)

Week 14: Dec. 7 at Green Bay Packers

Week 15: * vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 16: Dec. 20 vs. Packers (Saturday, 3:30 or 6 p.m. CT)

Week 17: Dec. 28 at San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

Week 18: * vs. Lions

*Date for Weeks 15 and 18 are to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Bears' schedule is tied for the second hardest in the league (opponents had a .571 winning percentage in 2024).

Over/Under: 8.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

The schedule makers believe the Bears will be much improved under Johnson and worthy of five prime time or stand-alone windows. Chicago has two games on ESPN's Monday Night Football in the first five weeks (Minnesota and Washington), faces Philadelphia on Prime Video's Black Friday Football, will host Green Bay on Saturday, Dec. 20 and goes to San Francisco in Week 17 for Sunday Night Football. The NFL is betting on the Bears to be good in 2025 with a new coaching staff, revamped defense, an offense loaded with playmakers and the former No. 1 pick at quarterback, Caleb Williams.

Circle these dates

Dec. 7 and Dec. 20. The Bears play their longest standing rival -- the Green Bay Packers -- two times between Weeks 14 and 16. Johnson said during his introductory news conference that he was excited to stay in the NFC North because he "enjoyed beating Matt LaFleur twice a year." LaFleur later said that he's "not going to lose too much sleep" over Johnson's comments, but a budding rivalry between these coaches is exactly the fuel that might reignite this rivalry.

Key stretch

The Bears travel to play the Vikings, Eagles and Packers in Weeks 11 through 14 and have one home game -- with the Steelers -- during that stretch. While Chicago's first two games against Minnesota and Detroit don't foreshadow an easy start, this stretch beginning in mid-November emphasizes the importance of racking up wins against teams they're likely to be favored against (the Raiders, Saints and Giants) if they want to enter the second week of December in the playoff hunt.

Bold predictions

Williams becomes Chicago's first 4,000-yard passer by crossing the threshold against Green Bay in Week 16, two games fewer than it took Jared Goff in his first season with Johnson calling plays. The Bears closed the 2024 season by snapping a 10-game losing streak with a win at Lambeau Field and will sweep the Packers for the first time since 2007.

How will the early part of the schedule affect the Bears' ability to execute Ben Johnson's offense?

Johnson said he expects the Bears to make "a lot of mistakes" throughout the offseason as players are learning how to operate in his offense. "We encourage that. We need that," Johnson said. The Lions started 1-6 during Johnson's first season as offensive coordinator in 2022 despite averaging nearly 25 points per game in that stretch. Similar to his rookie season, it may take Williams time to establish who his top receiver is and for Johnson to find his rhythm calling plays for a new roster that will integrate top rookies Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III. Having a bye in Week 5 could play to Chicago's benefit by giving the Bears a four-game sample size to see what does and doesn't work before making adjustments.