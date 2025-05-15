Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets' 2025 schedule was released Wednesday with the rest of the NFL slate.

The early theme of the schedule can be described this way: From home to heat.

First-year coach Aaron Glenn can enjoy the comforts of MetLife Stadium for his first two games -- only the second time in the last 14 years the Jets' first two games are at home.

From there, they're in Florida for consecutive games -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. The Jets haven't played a September game in Miami since 2012. They haven't done an early back-to-back in Florida since 2002. At least the Miami game is on a Monday night, which might make the conditions slightly less oppressive.

Here's what's in store for the Jets:

Jets 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 3: Sept. 21 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 4: Sept. 29 at Miami Dolphins (MNF)

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. Denver Broncos (London)

Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. Carolina Panthers

Week 8: Oct. 26 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Nov. 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 11: Nov. 13 at New England Patriots (TNF)

Week 12: Nov. 23 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 13: Nov. 30 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Dolphins

Week 15: Dec. 14 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 16: Dec. 21 at New Orleans Saints

Week 17: Dec. 28 vs. Patriots

Week 18: TBD at Bills

*Date for Weeks 15 and 18 are to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Jets have the seventh-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a .460 winning percentage in 2024).

Over/Under: 5.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

A year ago, the NFL couldn't get enough of the Jets in prime time. This year, they're an afterthought. They have only two dates, both divisional matchups -- Dolphins and Patriots (Thursday night, Week 11). Such is life in the post-Aaron Rodgers era. The Jets do have some exciting young players, but their mass appeal isn't the same without Rodgers. They received a league-record six prime-time games in the first 11 weeks of 2024 (one was flexed, so they played five). Glenn & Co. aren't complaining. Fewer prime-time games mean fewer short weeks.

Circle this date

It's the season opener, of course. Not only is it the debut of the Glenn era, but it's a revenge game -- and, quite possibly, a double-revenge game. Quarterback Justin Fields will face the Steelers, the team that benched him after a 4-2 start and the team that let him walk in free agency. If Rodgers winds up signing with the Steelers, as many expect, it will create a delicious storyline. The future Hall of Famer felt disrespected by the Jets (Glenn, in particular) when they released him, and now he will have a chance to ruin their opening-day party.

Key stretch

Glenn said the objective is to "win now." We'll find out quickly if that's realistic because their first three games are against 2024 playoff teams -- Steelers, Bills and Bucs. It's by far the toughest stretch on the schedule. If Rodgers jilts the Steelers, and Mason Rudolph becomes the Week 1 starter, the opener becomes very winnable. Otherwise, it's a potentially treacherous start. And don't forget about Week 6 in London, where Glenn will meet one of his mentors, Sean Payton of the Broncos. That's another tough one.

Bold prediction

The Jets will close the season with a flurry, conjuring up comparisons to the 2022 Detroit Lions, Glenn's previous team. They will win five out of their last six games, falling short of the playoffs but sparking hope for 2026. Only one of their final six opponents posted a winning record in 2024 (Bills). The Jets face 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson in Week 12 and 2024 MVP Josh Allen in Week 18. Between them, they play mostly teams in the same boat as they are -- teams with new coaches and/or relatively inexperienced quarterbacks. The schedule is ripe for a late-season rally.

Can Fields survive September?

So much of the Jets' season hinges on whether Fields can resurrect his career. He won't get any favors from the early schedule, as he faces opponents notoriously tough on quarterbacks. In fact, five of the first six games are against defenses that ranked in the top 10 in QBR -- Steelers (first), Bills (second), Broncos (third), Dolphins (sixth) and Buccaneers (10th). The latter two are on the road. This is potential trouble for Fields, who also will be operating a new offensive scheme.