ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons ' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

After being in prime time just twice from 2021 to 2023, the Falcons have five more prime-time games in 2025 following five last season. The Michael Penix Jr. era at quarterback will be getting plenty of attention. That night-time slate is highlighted by a Monday Night Football matchup with the AFC power Buffalo Bills at home in Week 6 and a critical NFC South divisional matchup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The Falcons will also play internationally for the second time in three seasons, going to Berlin, Germany, to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

After the Bills, the Falcons will travel to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 on Sunday Night Football for a second straight prime time game after their early Week 5 bye. Coach Raheem Morris and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan were both on the Falcons staff when they went to Super Bowl LI. Atlanta hosts the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17. The Rams game will be on Monday Night Football. In Week 2, the Minnesota Vikings will host the Falcons for Sunday Night Football.

Here's what's in store for the Falcons:

Falcons 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2: Sept. 14 at Minnesota Vikings (SNF)

Week 3: Sept. 21 at Carolina Panthers

Week 4: Sept. 28 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 5: Bye week

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Buffalo Bills (MNF)

Week 7: Oct. 19 at San Francisco 49ers (SNF)

Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 9: Nov. 2 at New England Patriots

Week 10: Nov. 9 vs. Indianapolis Colts (in Berlin)

Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Panthers

Week 12: Nov. 23 at New Orleans Saints

Week 13: Nov. 30 at New York Jets

Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 15: Dec. 11 at Buccaneers (TNF)

Week 16: Dec. 21 at Arizona Cardinals

Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Los Angeles Rams (MNF)

Week 18: vs. Saints*

*Date for Week 18 is to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Falcons have the 13th easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a 0.478 winning percentage in 2024).

Over/Under: 7.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

Have the Falcons, all of a sudden, become one of the more relevant teams in the NFL? Atlanta will have at least five prime-time games in 2025, making that 10 combined over the last two seasons. That is a marked difference from the past when the franchise could barely sniff those premiere contests. What changed? The Falcons always seem to have some underlying storyline. Will Kirk Cousins even be on the team this season? How will Penix fare in his first full season? It also doesn't hurt that Penix, wide receiver Drake London and running back Bijan Robinson should make for an explosive offense.

Circle this date

Dec. 29, Week 17 against the Rams. It'll be the first time Morris faces his former organization since departing. Morris helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI as defensive coordinator and he and Los Angeles coach Sean McVay remain very close. Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson also learned under McVay while with the Rams for five seasons. Both the Falcons and Rams have the hopes of being playoff teams in 2025, making this NFC battle all the more crucial for both -- especially considering the timing.

Key stretch

The Falcons seem to have their easiest stretch of the schedule from Weeks 9 to 13 when they play the Patriots, Colts, Panthers, Saints and Jets consecutively. Those games, on paper, are all extremely winnable if you're considering the Falcons to be a potential playoff team, which the folks in Flowery Branch certainly do. If they go 5-0 or even 4-1 during that span, the Falcons will be cooking going into the home stretch.

Bold prediction

The Falcons will sweep their most hated rivals, the Saints, for the first time since their Super Bowl season in 2016. Atlanta's 2024 season went off track in Week 10, a brutal 20-17 loss in New Orleans that featured three field goals missed by Younghoe Koo. The Falcons could be better this season on both sides of the ball, while the Saints' quarterback situation is in flux.

Will the Falcons be able to avoid another disastrous second half?

Atlanta lost six of its last eight games in 2024. The previous season, the Falcons lost four of their last five. The team's best hope in 2025 is that Penix has leveled up by the home stretch. Things won't be easy. The final five games are all against NFC or divisional opponents, some of whom could be in the thick of the playoff race.