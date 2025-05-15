Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate on Wednesday.

The lineup of games features another season finale against AFC South rival Houston and a midseason trip to defending AFC titlist Kansas City in November.

The Colts will also be making a trip to Berlin for the NFL's first game in the city (the Colts played at Frankfurt in 2023). They'll get their miles in this season as they also travel twice to Los Angeles and once to Seattle.

Here's what's in store for the Colts:

Colts 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept 7 vs Miami Dolphins

Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 3: Sept. 21 at Tennessee Titans

Week 4: Sept. 28 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 7: Oct. 19 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 8: Oct. 26 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 9: Nov. 2 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10: Nov. 9 vs. Atlanta Falcons (in Berlin)

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: Nov. 23 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 13: Nov. 30 vs. Houston Texans

Week 14: Dec. 7 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 15: Dec. 14 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16: Dec. 22 vs. San Francisco 49ers (MNF)

Week 17: Dec. 28 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 18: Jan. 4 at Houston Texans*

*Date for Week 18 is to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Colts' schedule is the eighth-easiest in the league (opponents had a 0.464 winning percentage in 2024).

Over/Under: 7.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

The Colts will be traveling extensively in 2025, but they get the good fortune of having back-to-back home games to start the season. That won't hurt when you consider Indianapolis is trying to establish some consistency at quarterback, and quarterbacks can benefit greatly from playing at home. Furthermore, being in comfortable surroundings will be welcome to start the season given the Colts' three West Coast trips and trip to Berlin later in the season.

Circle this date

Week 18, vs. Houston: This same matchup in the same week decided the winner of the AFC South in 2023. If the Colts can finish stronger than they did last season and remain in the race for the division title until Week 18, we could have a similar scenario this season. The Colts haven't won the division since 2014. If they manage to do so this season, they're likely going to have to go through the Texans to do it.

Key stretch

November might tell us a lot about the Colts. They begin the month with a trip to Pittsburgh, followed by a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons in Berlin, a post-bye trip to Kansas City and a home game against the Texans. Three of those four opponents made the playoffs in 2024 and they had a combined record of 43-25 (.632 winning percentage).

Bold prediction

Look for the Colts to come out of September with a 3-1 record. That would be a huge shift for a team that too often has complicated its late-season landscape with poor starts. Indianapolis has not managed to register a winning record through four games since 2020, which is also the last time it made the postseason.

Will the Colts finally win a season opener for the first time in 11 years?

Indianapolis last won a season opener in 2013 against the then-Oakland Raiders -- seven years before the franchise moved to Las Vegas. The Colts host the Dolphins in Week 1, a team they beat last season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 7. On paper, it looks like an even matchup and feels like a winnable game for the Colts. But is anyone really willing to predict that such an uncanny streak will finally end?