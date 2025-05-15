Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

The Bills' quest for the elusive Lombari Trophy will begin with a repeat of last year's final home playoff game as the two 2024 MVP finalists, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson face off, yet again. The good news for Buffalo is that despite a talented group of teams coming to Orchard Park, N.Y. -- including the Ravens, Chiefs, Bengals and Eagles -- the more difficult opponents are spaced out in this year's schedule.

For a second straight year, the Bills will be on prime time early in the season with four of five scheduled prime-time games in the first six weeks. The team will also have a much earlier bye than in recent seasons, setting up a potential long stretch if the Bills extend deep into the postseason.

Here's what's in store for the Bills:

Bills 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Baltimore Ravens (SNF)

Week 2: Sept. 14 at New York Jets

Week 3: Sept. 18 vs. Miami Dolphins (TNF)

Week 4: Sept. 28 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. New England Patriots (SNF)

Week 6: Oct. 13 at Atlanta Falcons (MNF)

Week 7: Bye Week

Week 8: Oct. 26 at Carolina Panthers

Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 10: Nov. 9 at Dolphins

Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 12: Nov. 20 at Houston Texans (TNF)

Week 13: Nov. 30 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15: Dec. 14 at Patriots

Week 16: Dec. 21 at Cleveland Browns

Week 17: Dec. 28 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18: vs. Jets

*Date for Week 18 is to be determined

Strength of schedule: 0.467 (9th easiest)

Over/Under: 11.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

This is setting up to be quite the gift of a schedule for the Bills. That was already apparent based on the opponents, and once an international game was ruled out as Buffalo will travel the second-fewest miles of any team (10,546) only to be reinforced by the timing of games.

The playoff juggernauts of last season are well spaced out, in addition to facing division opponents relatively evenly at the beginning and end of the season. The season even ends with a quick drive to Cleveland and then two home games, although one is against the Eagles. Still, there are no excuses built into this schedule.

Circle this date

Yet again, the Bills and Chiefs will meet in the regular season so Week 9 or Nov. 2 becomes an immediate date to circle. This is the sixth straight season that the Bills will play the Chiefs in the regular season and the second straight regular-season meeting in Orchard Park. The Bills have won the last four regular-season matchups but lost four playoff games to Kansas City in that span. No matter when or where MVP quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes meet up, it's a game to watch and this year is no different.

Key stretch

Weeks 9-13. If there's a tough spot in the Bills schedule, this is it. A win at home against the Chiefs would go a long way for a variety of reasons, but that game is then followed with three of the next four on the road against teams that could very well be competing for a spot in the AFC playoffs. Those games include a division foe in the Dolphins, a team the Bills lost to last year with the Texans and the Steelers, who still have some questions but provide a tough road environment.

Bold prediction

The Bills will be undefeated entering the bye week. The opening game against the Ravens certainly will be a difficult one, but four of the first six being home games could go a long way. Three early games against the AFC East (Jets, Dolphins and Patriots) is earlier than usual, but the Bills are 24-6 against the division since 2020.

What are the key events as the Bills celebrate their 53rd and final season at Highmark Stadium?

The Bills are going to have every opportunity to honor the team's stadium, the Ralph as many fans still refer to it, in its final year, and the schedule lends well to that. The team begins the season at home and then ends it on consecutive home games with the big matchup against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles and then an AFC East rival in the Jets. The team will also wear a commemorative final season patch for a home game to be announced. Of course, the five-time defending AFC East champions have a recent history of earning more home games later in January.