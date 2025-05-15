Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

The Browns will take part in the NFL's international slate for the first time since 2017, traveling to London for a matchup with the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. It's the lone standalone slot for Cleveland, which was not given a prime-time game in 2025 after going 3-14 last season.

In Week 14, the Browns will host the Tennessee Titans, which could be the first NFL matchup between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, two of the top quarterbacks from the 2025 NFL draft. Ward was the No. 1 overall pick of the Titans, while Sanders surprisingly fell to the fifth round, where the Browns selected him with the 144th pick. Sanders is in the midst of a four-way quarterback competition against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Here's what's in store for the Browns:

Browns 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 2: Sept. 14 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 3: Sept. 21 vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 4: Sept. 28 at Detroit Lions

Week 5: Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings (in London)

Week 6: Oct. 12 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 7: Oct. 19 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 8: Oct. 26 at New England Patriots

Week 9: Bye week

Week 10: Nov. 9 at New York Jets

Week 11: Nov. 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 12: Nov. 23 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 13: Nov. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 15: Dec. 14 at Chicago Bears

Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 17: Dec. 28 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 18: at Cincinnati Bengals*

*Date for Week 18 is to be determined

Strength of schedule: .519 (13th hardest)

Over/Under: 4.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

The Browns have one of the toughest slates in the league and it's reflected throughout their schedule. Cleveland begins the season with two divisional matchups before heading into a stretch in which it faces all three of the NFC North's playoff teams from last season. The Browns' second-half schedule eases up a bit, but even that concludes with three tough conference matchups. There's a lot of room for growth after a three-win season, but the Browns will have to earn it in 2025.

Circle this date: Dec. 7 vs. Titans

If Sanders emerges from a crowded quarterback room as the starter or the Browns turn to him late in the season, this could be a fun look at the future of the teams who ended last season with the top two picks in the draft. At one point in the predraft cycle, Sanders was believed to be in contention with Ward for the No. 1 overall pick. Sanders and Ward have the same personal quarterback coach and trained together in Dallas ahead of the draft.

Key stretch

Weeks 1-6. If the Browns want to rebound from their 3-14 record, they'll have to start fast with some impressive victories. Five of their first six games are against teams that reached the postseason in 2025 and this includes a three-game stretch in which they don't play at home. If Cleveland can pull off an upset or two early, it might be well-positioned for a second-half schedule that is more manageable. Five of the Browns' final nine games are at Huntington Bank Field and six are against teams that missed the playoffs last season.

Bold prediction

The Browns will lose their first four road games before the bye week. It's a tough slate featuring the Ravens, Lions, Steelers and a Patriots team that added a bevy of talent this offseason. Coming out of the bye with a matchup against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, Cleveland should be well-rested and in position to start its second-half schedule on a strong note.

When could Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders see the field?

If neither rookie beats out the veterans for the starting job and the Browns struggle in the first half of the season, Week 10 against the Jets could be an opportune time to transition to one of the first-year players. It would be a quality setup for a rookie quarterback, with extra time to prep during the bye and a weaker second-half slate that mostly consists of home games.