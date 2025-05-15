Las Vegas Raiders schedule 2025: Takeaways, predictions

Open Extended Reactions

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

The Pete Carroll era will kick off on Sept. 7 against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. But this game is more than just Carroll and Mike Vrabel making their coaching debuts for their new teams. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will face the Raiders for the first time since getting fired as the coach in 2023.

Las Vegas minority owner Tom Brady also won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons as the Patriots' quarterback.

The following week, Carroll, quarterback Geno Smith and company will play in front of the Raiders faithful at Allegiant Stadium against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 9, two of the best players in college football last season will go head-to-head. Raiders running back and sixth overall pick Ashton Jeanty will square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars' two-way rookie Travis Hunter at home.

Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick, won the Heisman Trophy over Jeanty after securing 552 first-place votes and 2,231 points. Jeanty was the runner-up with 309 first-place votes and 2,017 points. It was the closest margin of victory since 2009.

The 2025 season also includes a matchup against the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles and games against the last two No. 1 overall draft picks -- Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

Here's what's in store for the Raiders:

Raiders 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 at Patriots

Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Chargers (Monday Night Football)

Week 3: Sept. 21 at Washington Commanders

Week 4: Sept. 28 vs. Bears

Week 5: Oct. 5 at. Indianapolis Colts

Week 6: Oct. 12 vs. Titans

Week 7: Oct. 19 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 8: Bye

Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. Jaguars

Week 10: Nov. 6 at Denver Broncos (Thursday Night Football)

Week 11: Nov. 17 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Monday Night Football)

Week 12: Nov. 23 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 13: Nov. 30 at Chargers

Week 14: Dec. 7 vs. Broncos

Week 15: Dec. 14 at Eagles

Week 16: Dec. 21 at Houston Texans

Week 17: TBD* vs. New York Giants

Week 18: TBD* vs. Chiefs

*Dates for Weeks 17 and 18 are to be determined

Strength of schedule: 16th-hardest

Over/Under: 6.5

Biggest takeaway

The Raiders will have a brutal travel schedule early. They head to the East Coast in two of the first three weeks of the season. After Las Vegas' season-opening road game against the Patriots, the team will be at home for Week 2 before traveling back East to play the Commanders, who advanced to last year's NFC Championship Game.

Furthermore, the schedule doesn't do the Raiders justice down the stretch. Five of their last six games are against teams that made the playoffs in 2024, including the Super Bowl participants -- the Eagles and Chiefs.

Circle this date

Jeanty, considered a strong candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year, will square off against Saquon Barkley and the Eagles in Week 15. In 2024, both players showed why running backs matter. At Boise State, Jeanty tallied 2,601 rushing yards -- the second most in a season in FBS history, trailing only Barry Sanders in 1988. Meanwhile, Barkley totaled 2,005 yards -- 101 yards shy of surpassing Eric Dickerson for the NFL's single-season record.

In December, a future star at running back and one of the game's best will share a field for the first time.

Key stretch

Given the strength of the Raiders' schedule in the back half of the season, they need to handle business from Weeks 5 to 12. During that span, Las Vegas will take on the Bears, Colts, Titans, Jaguars, Cowboys and Browns -- all of whom finished below .500 last year. If the Raiders want to have a chance at competing for the postseason in Year 1 with Carroll, they have to win the winnable games. They will have a handful of those opportunities in the middle of the season.

Bold prediction

Carroll has talked about getting the ball rolling early, and that's what his team will do. The Raiders will go into the bye week with a 4-3 record. Las Vegas might have problems taking down the Chargers and Commanders in back-to-back weeks. But it wouldn't be surprising the Raiders win three in a row before facing the Chiefs at Arrowhead in Week 7.

Which week could be Jeanty's breakout game?

Jeanty will have a breakout performance in Week 4 against the Bears. In 2024, Chicago gave up the fifth-most rushing yards (136.3 per game) and allowed 64 attempts for at least 10-plus yards. In front of a home crowd, Jeanty will have a big game and show why he will be a cornerstone on offense for years to come.