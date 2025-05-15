Open Extended Reactions

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions' 2025 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Wednesday.

Things have changed. After a memorable run in 2024, when they captured a franchise-best 15 wins, the Lions are no longer catching teams by surprise. The hunters can expect to be hunted as they'll face one of the league's toughest schedules -- particularly on the road -- with a showdown set against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 on Sunday Night Football.

As back-to-back champions of the NFC North, the Lions will also face fellow division champions in the AFC West (Kansas City) for Sunday Night Football on the road at Arrowhead Stadium during Week 6, NFC South (Tampa Bay) at home for Monday Night Football in Week 7, and the NFC West (Los Angeles Rams) on the road for Week 15, as they're focused on erasing last season's playoff heartbreak with a Super Bowl run for the first time in team history.

Here's what's in store for the Lions:

Lions 2025 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 7 at Green Bay Packers

Week 2: Sept. 14 vs. Chicago Bears

Week 3: Sept. 22 at Baltimore Ravens (MNF)

Week 4: Sept. 28 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 5: Oct. 5 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 6: Oct. 12 at Kansas City Chiefs (SNF)

Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (MNF)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Nov. 2 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 10: Nov. 9 at Washington Commanders

Week 11: Nov. 16 at Philadelphia Eagles (SNF)

Week 12: Nov. 23 vs. New York Giants

Week 13: Nov. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Dec. 4 vs. Dallas Cowboys (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Dec.14 at Los Angeles Rams*

Week 16: Dec. 21 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 17: Dec. 25 at Minnesota Vikings (Christmas)

Week 18: Jan. 3 or 4 at Chicago Bears*

*Date for Weeks 15 and 18 is to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Lions are tied for the second-hardest schedule in the league (opponents had a 0.571 winning percentage in 2024).

Over/Under: 10.5 wins

Biggest takeaway

Detroit is set for five prime-time games in 2025, in addition to their annual Thanksgiving Day game, versus the Packers on Nov. 27, and a Christmas matchup at Minnesota on Dec. 25.

Last season, the Lions went 6-0 in prime time -- games that start at 7 p.m. ET or later -- which were the most wins and the best record by any team last season, per ESPN Research.

They were the fourth team since 2000 to win six prime-time games in a single season. They are 11-2 in prime-time games under coach Dan Campbell, the best of any team since 2021.

Circle this date

Sunday, Nov. 9. The Lions will be out for revenge in Week 10 at Washington after being stunned in the postseason as the top seed at home. The Commanders beat them 45-31 in the divisional round. Detroit became the first team in NFL history to lose a playoff game when having 300-plus passing yards and 200 or more rushing yards, as well as the second 15-win team to lose a playoff opener, along with the 2011 Packers.

Key stretch

The Lions will look to acclimate a largely new coaching staff under Campbell while playing four of their first six games on the road. Detroit lost eight assistant coaches, including both coordinators, as Aaron Glenn (New York Jets) and Ben Johnson (Chicago Bears) landed head coaching gigs.

Detroit will be at Green Bay in Week 1, at Baltimore in Week 3, at Cincinnati for Week 5 and at Kansas City for Week 6 as new offensive coordinator John Morton and defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard get their feet wet. For a team with high expectations, they'll be tested right away.

Bold prediction

The Lions will beat the defending champion Eagles on the road in Week 11. Prior to a plethora of key injuries, notably on defense, Detroit was arguably the most talented roster in the league. If they're able to stay somewhat healthy, the Lions can compete -- and beat -- any team in the league, including Philadelphia. After facing some tough opponents early on, Detroit will rise to the challenge against the Eagles.

Should Lions fans expect them to match last season's win total?

The 2024 season was certainly one to remember in Detroit as the Lions roared to a 15-2 regular season, securing home field throughout the playoffs as the No. 1 seed. However, with a schedule against a who's who of elite quarterbacks, and a new-look coaching staff in place, it's unlikely that the Lions will match that 15-win mark. But they could ultimately be a better team overall.

"This is going to be a meat grinder, you know? I've said this before, we could be a better team than we were last year and have more losses," Lions coach Dan Campbell said at the NFL annual meeting in April. "There is a chance that could happen. That's OK. As long as we learn from what those are and we get better coming out of them, we'll be good."