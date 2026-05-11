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          2026 NFL schedule: All the intel ahead of Thursday's release

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          Are Cowboys or Giants in a better position to make a statement in Week 1? (1:51)

          Damien Woody and Dan Graziano discuss the Giants' matchup vs. the Cowboys on the first Sunday night game of the season. (1:51)

          • NFL NationMay 11, 2026, 08:03 PM
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              NFL Nation is made up of 32 team-specific reporters who cover the NFL year-round across ESPN.com, ESPN television shows, ESPN Radio, ESPN+ and social media platforms. It was established ahead of the 2013 season.

          The 2026 NFL schedule will be released Thursday night, and for only the second time, the regular season will start on a Wednesday.

          The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will open the season Sept. 9 against an unannounced opponent. Since 2004, 21 defending champs have played in the opener and they have gone 16-5, including the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-20 win against the Dallas Cowboys to start the 2025 season, according to ESPN Research.

          The season is starting midweek to accommodate the first regular-season game in Melbourne, Australia. The Los Angeles Rams will play the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Sept. 10, at 8:35 p.m. ET for U.S. audiences. Melbourne is 14 hours ahead of New York and 17 hours ahead of Los Angeles and San Francisco, meaning the game will kick off at 10:35 a.m. local time the next day in Australia. The NFL will play a record nine international games in 2026 across four continents and seven countries.

          The first "Sunday Night Football" matchup was announced earlier as coach John Harbaugh will make his New York Giants debut against the Cowboys.

          The last time the NFL season started on a Wednesday was in 2012 to accommodate then-President Barack Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention the following day.

          NFL Nation reporters will provide a bold prediction for every team following Thursday's schedule release, and those will be in this file, along with analysis for each team and links to see the full schedule. In the meantime, here are links to every team page and depth chart.

          Jump to a division:
          NFC East | NFC North | NFC South | NFC West
          AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West

          NFC EAST

          Dallas Cowboys

          Depth chart

          New York Giants

          Depth chart

          Philadelphia Eagles

          Depth chart

          Washington Commanders

          Depth chart

          NFC NORTH

          Chicago Bears

          Depth chart

          Detroit Lions

          Depth chart

          Green Bay Packers

          Depth chart

          Minnesota Vikings

          Depth chart

          NFC SOUTH

          Atlanta Falcons

          Depth chart

          Carolina Panthers

          Depth chart

          New Orleans Saints

          Depth chart

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Depth chart

          NFC WEST

          Arizona Cardinals

          Depth chart

          Los Angeles Rams

          Depth chart

          San Francisco 49ers

          Depth chart

          Seattle Seahawks

          Depth chart

          AFC EAST

          Buffalo Bills

          Depth chart

          Miami Dolphins

          Depth chart

          New England Patriots

          Depth chart

          New York Jets

          Depth chart

          AFC NORTH

          Baltimore Ravens

          Depth chart

          Cincinnati Bengals

          Depth chart

          Cleveland Browns

          Depth chart

          Pittsburgh Steelers

          Depth chart

          AFC SOUTH

          Houston Texans

          Depth chart

          Indianapolis Colts

          Depth chart

          Jacksonville Jaguars

          Depth chart

          Tennessee Titans

          Depth chart

          AFC WEST

          Denver Broncos

          Depth chart

          Kansas City Chiefs

          Depth chart

          Las Vegas Raiders

          Depth chart

          Los Angeles Chargers

          Depth chart