Dallas Cowboys schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

Even though the Cowboys have missed the playoffs the past two seasons, they remain a primetime darling with six night games, including the opener against the New York Giants on "Sunday Night Football." The Cowboys are 11-1 against the Giants in season openers and the average margin of victory has been 19 points.

They will be challenged early, traveling to Brazil in Week 3, followed by a 1 p.m. ET kickoff in Houston the next week, and their bye week will not come until Week 14, matching the latest in team history (1990).

Here's what's in store for the Cowboys:

Cowboys 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at New York Giants (SNF)

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Baltimore Ravens (Rio de Janeiro)

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Houston Texans

Week 5: Oct. 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TNF)

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Week 7: Oct. 26 at Philadelphia Eagles (MNF)

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 12: Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 7 at Seattle Seahawks (MNF)

Week 14: Dec. 14 Bye

Week 15: Dec. 20 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (SNF)

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. New York Giants

Week 18: TBD at Washington Commanders

Strength of schedule: The Cowboys have the 13th-easiest schedule in the league. (Opponents had a .493 winning percentage in 2025.)

DraftKings over/under win total: 9.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 10.1

Biggest takeaway

Sleep science might be the most important phrase to describe the early part of the season, particularly Weeks 3-5, when the Cowboys play three games in 12 days. After a 10-hour flight back from Rio de Janeiro (Ravens), they face the Texans before a quick turnaround for the Thursday nighter against the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. After the Cowboys get through that stretch, they face the Packers and Eagles.

Then there will be another three-game gauntlet beginning on Thanksgiving with a home rematch versus the Eagles, followed by a Monday night game at the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks, their bye week and a road game against the 2025 NFC runner-up Rams in Week 15.

Circle this date

Hello again, Micah Parsons. The Cowboys will see their former pass rusher in Week 6 at Lambeau Field in front of a national television audience. Parsons should be back from his torn left ACL by that time, provided he does not have any setbacks in his rehab. Parsons had one sack in the 41-41 tie these teams played to last season at AT&T Stadium.

It will also be a homecoming for Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary, who were traded to the Cowboys within the last year. Plus, the October kickoff means the weather should be favorable.

Bold prediction

The Cowboys will close the season fast and reach the postseason. Last season, the Cowboys found themselves on the edges of the playoff race in December but lost four of their last five games to finish 7-9-1 and miss the playoffs for a second straight year. That won't happen this year. The Cowboys play two of their final three games at home. They have beaten the Giants eight straight times at AT&T Stadium, and they have won four of their past five games at the Commanders. That should allow them to make the playoffs at least as a wild-card team.

Early-season schedule sets Dak Prescott up to make history

The Cowboys' quarterback enters the season needing five touchdown passes to surpass Tony Romo (247) as the franchise's all-time leader. It should happen in a hurry. Prescott has 31 touchdown passes for his career against the Giants and 32 against the Commanders. By Week 2, Prescott should become the franchise leader in touchdowns, passing yards, completions and attempts.