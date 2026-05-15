Arizona Cardinals schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

The Mike LaFleur Era kicks off in a familiar setting -- SoFi Stadium -- against an unfamiliar foe: The Los Angeles Chargers. That game will begin Arizona's quest to improve on its three wins from 2025 but that journey won't be smooth.

The Cardinals will be on the road for three of their first four, four of their first six and six of their first nine. And those nine games will be a gauntlet, with five of their first nine games coming against playoff teams -- including two against the defending Super Bowl champions and NFC West rivals, Seattle Seahawks.

Here's what's in store for the Cardinals:

Cardinals 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: Sept. 27 at San Francisco 49ers

Week 4: Oct. 4 at New York Giants

Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Detroit Lions

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Los Angeles Rams

Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Denver Broncos

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Dallas Cowboys

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Seattle Seahawks

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 11: Nov. 22 at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Washington Commanders

Week 13: Dec. 6 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 14: Dec. 13 Bye

Week 15: Dec. 20 vs. New York Jets

Week 16: Dec. 27 at New Orleans Saints

Week 17: Jan. 3 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Week 18: Jan. 9 or 10 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Strength of schedule: The Cardinals have the third-hardest schedule in the league (opponents had a .538 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 4.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 3.6

Biggest takeaway

The first nine games are brutally tough. Six of them are on the road, with back-to-back road games twice during that span. The Cardinals won't have time to ease into the Mike LaFleur Era. They'll be jumping in the deep end with both feet and without a lifejacket. That stretch includes five playoff teams, including the Super Bowl champion Seahawks twice. By Week 3, Arizona will have played a third of its division schedule. The so-called easiest game will be the Giants in Week 4, but even that's a cross-country trip.

Circle these dates

Week 3 and Week 6. Within the first six games, LaFleur will be facing two of the coaches -- San Francisco's Kyle Shanahan and the Rams' Sean McVay -- who influenced him the most, on their fields, whose sidelines LaFleur once roamed. They'll both be opportunities for LaFleur to show both men that he's made it and that he can be a head coach, potentially at a high level, as well.

Bold prediction

The Cardinals will know their playoff fate by time the calendar turns to Nov. 9. Once they get back from Seattle, which they play on Nov. 8, their difficult nine-game stretch will be over -- with a home games against the Rams on deck -- but Arizona will have a very clear picture by then of where they stand in the NFC.

Can the Cardinals improve on last year's three wins?

It's very possible. Anything can happen on any given Sunday, but the team could get off to a slow start given the strength of its first 11 opponents. However, starting with the Commanders in Week 12, Arizona could put together a run with games against the Eagles, followed by its bye and then against the Jets, Saints and Raiders before finishing up against the 49ers. Late November to late December could be the stretch that defines how Arizona heads into the offseason.