Baltimore Ravens schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

Jesse Minter's first season as the Ravens coach will begin with a formidable stretch. For just the third time in the past decade, Baltimore starts the season with four road games in the first six weeks, which includes the Sept. 13 opener at the Indianapolis Colts and the Sept. 27 game in Rio de Janeiro against the Dallas Cowboys.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are scheduled to play four primetime games, two of which feature notable reunions. Minter, who was the defensive coordinator for the Chargers the past two seasons, will face his former team on "Monday Night Football" on Nov. 16. Then, on New Year's Eve, four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Trey Hendrickson returns to Cincinnati for the first time since becoming Baltimore's top free agent signing this offseason.

Here's what's in store for the Ravens:

Ravens 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Indianapolis Colts

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Dallas Cowboys (in Rio de Janeiro)

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Atlanta Falcons (SNF)

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Cleveland Browns

Week 7: Oct. 25 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Buffalo Bills

Week 9: Nov. 5 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (TNF)

Week 10: Nov. 16 vs. Los Angeles Chargers (MNF)

Week 11: Nov. 22 at Carolina Panthers

Week 12: Nov. 29 at Houston Texans

Week 13: Bye

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 15: Dec. 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 17: Dec. 31 at Cincinnati Bengals (TNF)

Week 18: Jan. 9/10* vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

*Week 18 date and time to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Ravens have the ninth-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a .479 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 11.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 11.4

Biggest takeaway

The toughest part of Baltimore's schedule comes in the middle of the season. The Ravens face playoff teams from 2025 in five consecutive games (Weeks 8 to 12): at Buffalo, home against Jacksonville and the Los Angeles Chargers, and at the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. Baltimore was 2-6 last season against teams that reached the postseason. The Ravens then have a late-season bye in Week 13, which has proved beneficial in the past. Baltimore has reached the postseason in seven of the eight seasons in which the team had a bye in Week 10 or later.

Circle this date

New Year's Eve in Cincinnati. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gets his wish of hosting the Ravens on Thursday night after complaining about playing primetime games in Baltimore for four straight years. This has the makings of a pivotal late-season game that could decide the AFC North champion. Baltimore (-115) and Cincinnati (+210) are the betting favorites to win the division, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Ravens have never won a primetime game in Cincinnati, losing under the lights there in 2006, 2007 and 2018. But Baltimore is looking to end that streak with Jackson, who is 5-0 as a starter in Cincinnati.

Bold prediction

The Ravens go on an early tear to begin 6-0, which would mark the best start in franchise history. This is easily the softest part of the schedule. Baltimore's first six opponents (the Colts, Saints, Cowboys, Titans, Falcons and Browns) had losing records and were a combined 37-64-1 (.369) in 2025. This tear would represent a turnaround from last season, when the Ravens struggled early and began 1-5, tying the worst start in team history.

Can the Ravens rebound from last season's disappointing season and capture the AFC North?

If Jackson is to win his fifth AFC North crown, the Ravens need to finish strong. Baltimore ends the regular season with four straight games against divisional opponents: at Pittsburgh, home against Cleveland, at Cincinnati and home against the Steelers.

This marks the first time in the Ravens' 31-year history that they will close a season with four consecutive games against division opponents. Jackson often excels at this point of the season, going 7-4 (.636) in his career against AFC North teams in December and January while throwing 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.