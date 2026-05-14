Buffalo Bills schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

The team, which will open its new stadium this season, will be involved in some marquee matchups, such as games against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

Unlike last season, the Bills have a challenging road slate, in addition to playing on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The NFL is focused on keeping quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills in lots of primetime windows (seven standalone games).

Buffalo will have plenty to wade through while trying to reclaim the AFC East.

Here's what's in store for the Bills:

Bills 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 at Houston Texans

Week 2: Sept. 17 vs. Detroit Lions (TNF)

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. New England Patriots

Week 5: Oct. 12 at Los Angeles Rams (MNF)

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 9: Nov. 9 at Minnesota Vikings (MNF)

Week 10: Nov. 15 at New York Jets

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Miami Dolphins

Week 12: Nov. 26 vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving)

Week 13: Dec. 6 at New England Patriots

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Green Bay Packers (SNF)

Week 15: Dec. 19 vs. Chicago Bears (Saturday)

Week 16: Dec. 25 at Denver Broncos (Christmas)

Week 17: Jan. 3 at Miami Dolphins

Week 18: TBD vs. New York Jets*

*Dates for Week 18 games are to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Bills have the eighth-hardest schedule in the league (opponents had a .528 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 10.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 10

Biggest takeaway

This is a tremendously tough schedule for the Bills. The Bills have two Monday night games on the road, a variety of shortened weeks and four sets of back-to-back road games. The team plays on Thanksgiving and Christmas, and both of those games are against key AFC West opponents. The Bills get a bit of a reprieve with two home games after Week 2 on Thursday night, and only one divisional game before the bye (Week 7 vs. Patriots). Challenges are a plenty for 2026.

Circle this date

Thanksgiving versus the Chiefs on Nov. 26. Circle this one several times. The Bills and Chiefs are set to meet in the regular season for a seventh year in a row, but this would be the first time in primetime since 2021. Matchups that feature Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback are already must-watch games, but the NFL has taken it up a notch by giving it the nighttime holiday treatment. Since 2020, the Bills are 5-1 in regular-season games against the Chiefs and 0-4 in the playoffs. Don't eat too much turkey -- this is going to be a game to stay up for.

Bold prediction

The Bills will win at least five of their seven standalone primetime games. There are some tough opponents and travel in there, but the first game is Buffalo's stadium opener, the team has had success historically against the Chiefs in the regular season and Allen often shines in primetime.

Rough welcome to the new Highmark Stadium?

The Bills get to open the team's new stadium in a primetime window, but it is going to make for a challenging start to Joe Brady's career as a head coach. Buffalo will have to transition from a season-opener in Houston on Sunday to hosting the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. Advanced preparation for the new staff will be needed with the early tight turnaround. Two games in a short span will also have to be balanced with all the excitement and events that come with the first regular-season game at the venue.