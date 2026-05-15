Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals' 2026 schedule was released on Thursday along with the rest of the NFL's fixtures for the upcoming season.

The Bengals will be playing abroad for the third time in franchise history, traveling to Madrid to face the Atlanta Falcons. It marks the first time the Bengals have played an international game outside of England, where Cincinnati played two contests at Wembley Stadium in 2016 and 2019. The Bengals are looking for their first international win in franchise history (one tie, one loss).

This year's schedule also ends a streak that Cincinnati is grateful to see broken. For the first time since 2021, the Bengals are not playing a primetime game in Baltimore. Instead, Cincinnati will be hosting the Ravens at home on New Year's Eve on Thursday Night Football.

Cincinnati is currently scheduled to have three primetime games: Week 10 at home against Pittsburgh on "Sunday Night Football," Week 11 at Washington for "Monday Night Football" and then the late tilt against the Ravens.

Bengals 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Houston Texans

Week 3: Sept. 27 at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 4: Oct. 4 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 5: Oct. 11 at Miami Dolphins

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Baltimore Ravens

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 9: Nov. 8 at Atlanta Falcons (at Madrid)

Week 10: Nov. 15 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)

Week 11: Nov. 23 at Washington Commanders (MNF)

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 13: Dec. 6 at Cleveland Browns

Week 14: Dec. 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15: Dec. 20 at Carolina Panthers

Week 16: at Indianapolis Colts

Week 17: Dec. 31 vs. Baltimore Ravens (TNF)

Week 18: vs. Cleveland Browns

Strength of schedule: The Bengals have the third-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a .450 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 9.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 10.6

Biggest takeaway

The Bengals have three marquee games in November: the Falcons in Madrid, at home against the Steelers on "Sunday Night Football" and then the next week against the Commanders on "Monday Night Football." Given the pressure on the Bengals to turn things around after three straight years without a postseason appearance, this could chart the franchise's course for years to come.

Circle this date

Dec. 13: The rivalry is back on. The Bengals will host the Chiefs in Cincinnati for the first time since the 2022 season, which capped a three-game winning streak over Patrick Mahomes & Co. But Kansas City has won the past three contests, with the most recent one occurring in 2024. Given how deep it is in the schedule and the 4:25 p.m. ET home kickoff, the stakes could be pretty high in a matchup between two of the game's premier quarterbacks.

Bold prediction

The Bengals will start the season 0-2 but find their form in the middle of the season. Slow starts have been an issue for Cincinnati in the past. And opening with Tampa Bay and Houston could be a challenge for a Bengals team with a lot to prove. But once Cincinnati settles into its schedule, it should find its form and compete for an AFC North championship.

What will make or break the Bengals in a crucial season?

Cincinnati has to win its share of games against the NFC South. Last season, the Bengals lost all four games in their cross-conference divisional play (0-4 vs. NFC North teams). That doomed Cincinnati to missing the postseason. With the Bengals trading for Dexter Lawrence II and revamping the defense in free agency, Cincinnati can't afford a repeat performance against the NFC South this season in a year when everyone will be under pressure to get back to the playoffs.