Jacksonville Jaguars schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

It features a tough start, two home games in London, and a chance for the Jaguars to go on a late run. It also includes three primetime games: at the Baltimore Ravens on "Thursday Night Football," home against the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football" and at the Dallas Cowboys on "Sunday Night Football." That's the most primetime games in a season since 2023, when the Jaguars also played on each of those three nights.

There's also a stretch of more than a month between games played at home in Jacksonville. That means the Jaguars play five of their eight home games in the first eight weeks of the season and they're on the road for seven of their final 10 games.

Here's what's in store for the Jaguars:

Jaguars 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Denver Broncos

Week 3: Sept. 27 vs. New England Patriots

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles (London)

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Houston Texans (London)

Week 7: Bye week

Week 8: Nov. 1 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Week 9: Nov. 5 at Baltimore Ravens (TNF)

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Tennessee Titans

Week 11: Nov. 22 at New York Giants

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 13: Dec. 6 at Chicago Bears

Week 14: Dec. 14 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (MNF)

Week 15: Dec. 20 at Houston Texans

Week 16: Dec. 27 at Dallas Cowboys (SNF)

Week 17: vs. Washington Commanders*

Week 18: at Indianapolis Colts*

* Dates for Weeks 17 and 18 are to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Jaguars have the 11th-easiest schedule in the league (opponents had a .490 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 9.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 8.7

Travis Hunter will be challenged almost immediately as the Jags' top corner when the season starts against top NFL receivers. Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Biggest takeaway

The ongoing renovations to EverBank Stadium are the reason the Jaguars will go 35 days between games played in Jacksonville. After playing the Patriots at EverBank Stadium on Sept. 27, they won't have another game in Duval until Nov. 1 against the Colts. A road game at Cincinnati is followed by back-to-back home games in London (one at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and one at Wembley Stadium), and the bye week.

The Jaguars asked for their bye week following the London games because they wanted to have a significant stretch to allow for uninterrupted work on the stadium, which team president Mark Lamping said would allow construction crews to either get ahead of schedule or catch up if they happened to fall behind.

Circle these dates

The toughest part of the schedule might be the first six weeks. The Jaguars play four 2025 playoff teams in that stretch, including back-to-back games against the Broncos (road) and Patriots (home) -- the teams that met in the AFC Championship Game -- in Weeks 2 and 3. The back-to-back London home games in Weeks 5 and 6 against the Eagles and Texans caps the difficult start. There's a similar tough stretch in December, with games against 2025 playoff teams Chicago (road), Pittsburgh (home) and Houston (road) in consecutive weeks.

Bold prediction

The Jaguars sweep November. They play five games that month, beginning with the Colts at home. Then comes consecutive road games against the Ravens, Titans, and Giants, followed by a rematch with the Titans in Jacksonville to end the month. The Jaguars and QB Trevor Lawrence really got rolling in November 2025 -- winning the final eight games of the season to capture the AFC South -- and they should do it again in 2026.

How quickly will Travis Hunter be tested as the team's top cornerback?

Pretty much immediately. He'll have to deal with Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton in Week 2, potentially A.J. Brown in Week 3 if he's traded by the Eagles to the Patriots, and then Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Week 4. He'll also face DeVonta Smith and Nico Collins in London. By the time the Jaguars reach their bye in Week 7, we should at least have an idea if Hunter is indeed an elite cornerback.