Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2026: Takeaways, predictions

Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 schedule was released along with the rest of the NFL slate Thursday.

Similar to recent seasons, the Chiefs don't have many kickoffs set for 1 p.m. ET. Instead, the Chiefs will be featured often in front of a national TV audience.

One major change for the Chiefs is that they are not playing on Christmas Day despite hoping to continue that tradition after playing on the holiday the previous three years.

Another difference is that the Chiefs are not part of the NFL's slate of international games. The Chiefs had played an international game in two of the past three seasons. The club was hoping to be the Atlanta Falcons' opponent for the game in Madrid.

Here's what's in store for the Chiefs:

If Travis Kelce and the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl in the 2026 season, they'll have done so playing one of the NFL's toughest schedules. Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Chiefs 2026 regular-season schedule

Week 1: Sept. 14 vs. Denver Broncos (MNF)

Week 2: Sept. 20 at Indianapolis Colts (SNF)

Week 3: Sept. 27 at Miami Dolphins

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 5: Oct. 11 Bye week

Week 6: Oct. 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Week 7: Oct. 25 at Seattle Seahawks (SNF)

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Denver Broncos

Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. New York Jets

Week 10: Nov. 15 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 12: Nov. 26 at Buffalo Bills (Thanksgiving SNF)

Week 13: Dec. 3 at Los Angeles Rams (TNF)

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 15: Dec. 21 vs. New England Patriots (MNF)

Week 16: Dec. 27 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 17: Jan. 3 at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 18: TBD vs. Las Vegas Raiders

*Dates for Week 18 games are to be determined

Strength of schedule: The Chiefs have the fifth-hardest schedule in the league (their opponents had a combined .536 winning percentage in 2025).

DraftKings over/under win total: 10.5

ESPN analyst Mike Clay's projected win total: 9.9

Biggest takeaway

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes' return from his left knee injury and the potential of this season being tight end Travis Kelce's last offers plenty of intrigue for the league to put the Chiefs in as many spotlight games as possible. The Chiefs also added running back Kenneth Walker III, the reigning Super Bowl MVP. So much of the upcoming season will be about the Chiefs' offense, which also includes the return of Eric Bieniemy as the offensive coordinator. If the Chiefs return to form as a top contender in the AFC -- or if they fail for the second consecutive year -- one fact, based on the schedule, is clear: Plenty of fans will see them do it.

Circle this date

Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving night). Playing the Bills has become an annual rivalry game for the Chiefs, one that feels bigger than any of the divisional games they'll play. Given their history, this showcase will likely be one of the most watched games of the season. Playing on Thanksgiving night during the inaugural season of the Bills' new stadium should provide plenty of fireworks. The outcome of the game should be a factor for both teams when it comes to their respective division races and the playoff standings.

Bold prediction

Mahomes will play in every game this season. Those with knowledge of his progress have said Mahomes has excelled in his rehab, which has allowed him to begin his usual offseason training sessions. When the Chiefs hold their first three OTA practices on May 26-28, Mahomes is expected to participate alongside his teammates. As long as he doesn't have a setback, he should be on track to be available when the Chiefs have training camp in August.

Can the Chiefs win two of their three straight road games in Weeks 12-14?

The hardest stretch for the Chiefs is this trio of games against the Bills, Rams and Bengals. The Chiefs haven't won in Buffalo in the regular season since 2020. The Rams are expected to be one of the top teams, and that game will represent the first time the Chiefs will go against former cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. As for the Bengals, the Chiefs have never won a game in Cincinnati with Mahomes as the starter. A winning record during that stretch could make a massive difference in the Chiefs' pursuit of the AFC West crown.